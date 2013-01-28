2013 Top Five Valentine's Day Gift Ideas from Hallmark

Gifts include greeting cards, storybooks and more

Finding just the right greeting card and gift is an important step to a successful Valentine's Day. Hallmark understands that and has put together a list of the top gift ideas for Valentine's Day 2013 to make the process just a little easier.

Blooming Expressions – Saying “I love you” or “I appreciate you” is easier when you say it with a flower! Blooming Expressions' stunning red and pink blooms are showcased in a beautiful vase. Press a button and watch the blooms unfold to reveal a heartfelt sentiment inside. The vase features a ribbon and petals reveal a special message with a heart or butterfly inside. Hallmark Gold Crown stores will also feature new musical designs. As the bud opens, beautiful music is synchronized with the opening. $19.95

Hallmark Signature Collection Cards – These cards for Valentine's Day are truly unique, just like a signature. The exquisite textures, premium quality paper, fun embellishments, and relevant messages are sure to help Hallmark Signature Collection cards become Valentine's Day favorites. Starting at $4.99

Interactive Story Buddy™ – New for Valentine's Day, a Hallmark Interactive Story Buddy girl! Posey™ is a bright, cheerful, courageous girl who loves a good adventure where she can use her imagination. With new characters and enhanced technology, Hallmark Interactive Story Buddies can help families experience story time magic in more ways and in more places. Bundle includes a story buddy, a storybook “Posey and The Princess Castle”, a read-along audio CD and free access to digital story time on Hallmark.com. Two other storybooks are also available, “Posey Saves the Day” and “Posey and the Purrfect Song.” $34.95

Until We Hug Again™ Plush – Share the love of a hug when a loved one can't be there with these recordable plush toys – a brown and blue bear, and a pink bunny. Press its paw to record a personal message. When the plush is hugged, the child will hear a loved one's voice again and again. $29.95

Card Presenters for Kids Collection – Kids can feel the love with these AWESOMELY presented cards! Cards feature cute critters, such as a Cat, Bear, Owl, Dinosaur, Monster and even a Monkey, covered in fun textures with valentine messages tucked inside. Other licensed properties available include Disney, Peanuts®, Warner Bros., and Marvel characters. After you remove the valentine, keep this new little friend around to store favorite little things. $6.99

