Celebrity Floral Designer, Michael Gaffney Talks Hot Spring Flower Trends on Fox 5 San Diego

Spring is around the corner and local florists are gearing up to show off the hottest trends. Now that the holidays are over and they have come up from under the evergreens and berries gasping for fresh color and new ideas. Michael Gaffney of the San Diego School of Flower Design is an expert on the newest spring flower trends and is here to educate the world. He appeared this week on Fox 5 San Diego with DIY tricks and some of the hottest trends.

The biggest trend in color this season is green! Gearing up for NY Fashion Week everyone is calling saying "bring me green!" It's amazing how many varieties of flowers are available in this fresh new hue. Hydrangea, roses, orchids, tulips, carnations and some not so common flowers like trichillium and lisianthus. Keep you eye peeled for these bouquets at your local market!

World renowned floral designer Michael Gaffney teaches flower design from the ground up. Michael's floral designs have graced a wide spectrum of occasions, from a simple first date bouquet to grand wedding arrangements; from movie sets to haute couture fashion shows, and everything in between. "I came to see myself as an artist for people's emotions. I made a good living, yes, but my art made other people happy. It was remarkably satisfying. And flowers, of course, grow and bloom, but they don't last forever. They disappear. It's a medium that's both dynamic and ethereal. You're always being called on to create something new, but it won't last either. And that's okay. That's what makes every bouquet, every event special. It's like working every single day with the best things in life - flowers, certainly, together with energy, creativity, reinvention, renewal."

For more information on classes with Michael Gaffney and top area designers, call 1877-322-5666 or visit their website at http://www.sandiegoflowerdesign.com.

