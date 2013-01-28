New York Fashion Designer Nanette Lepore Partners with International Checkout to Reach Consumers Worldwide

Adoring Fans from Around the Globe Can Now Shop on the Designer's US Website

International Checkout Inc. today announced its partnership with one of the leading names in contemporary fashion, Nanette Lepore, expanding her brand's reach to consumers in more that 220 destinations. International customers can now shop on the designer's website, view pricing and pay in their local currency, and have their items shipped to their address.

“Nanette Lepore has long had fans around the globe. By partnering with International Checkout, we can now reach those fans without the risks and difficulty typically associated with transacting globally,” says a Nanette Lepore spokesperson. “We are very excited to make the brand accessible to style makers worldwide.”

International Checkout offers express shipping to nearly every deliverable destination in the world, with a full range of international payment options, local currency pricing, duties and taxes at a guaranteed rate, and world class customer service.

“International consumers just can't seem to get enough of American designer fashion,” says Saskia Chiesa, CEO and President of International Checkout, “and Nanette Lepore is an iconic New York brand. We are proud to make her designs available to her eager fans around the globe and excited to help spread the word through our marketing program as well.”

About International Checkout Inc.

Since 2003, International Checkout (IC) has been providing retailers access to the billions of dollars spent online by international consumers. More than 1500 U.S. retailers have partnered with IC, enjoying an immediate increase in revenues without difficulty. The innovative global e-commerce solution is easy to implement and virtually cost free.

About Nanette Lepore

Known for her bold colors, evocative prints and signature silhouettes, Nanette Lepore has become one of the leading names in contemporary American fashion. Inspired by her artsy bohemian childhood and passion for a good party, Nanette's designs are adored by style makers and celebrities alike, including Michelle Obama, Nicki Minaj, Scarlett Johansson, Taylor Swift, Abigail Breslin, Blake Lively, Arianna Huffington, Carly Rae Jepsen and Kristin Chenoweth. Nanette's outspoken efforts to protect New York City's Garment Center have helped to raise awareness and demand for American-made clothing.

