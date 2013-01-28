Magician Bradley Fields Appears at the Gallo Center for the Arts February 24

Critically acclaimed "Out of Thin Air" show takes audience on a journey into a by-gone era of magic

Actor, director and magician Bradley Fields began working professionally at the age of 14 in schools, nightclubs, theaters, and on television. Using comedy, mime and characterization, Fields developed a style so original that newspaper critics at the time compared him to Marcel Marceau, Charlie Chaplin, and Harpo Marx.

Fields will present his critically acclaimed show, "Out of Thin Air" at the Gallo Center for the Arts on Sunday, February 24, at 2 pm. Tickets are $8, $12, $15 and $25, and can be purchased online at GalloArts.org, calling (209) 338-2100, or at the Gallo Center ticket office at 1000 I Street in downtown Modesto.

In “Out of Thin Air,” Fields creates a poetic dreamscape from a by-gone era: A mythical midway, the din of the ballyhoo, side show hucksters and fairground fakirs. Reality is transformed. A living princess is levitated! A woman is divided into three! Bird cages disappear, and eye-popping miracles appear “out of thin air!”

Boyett Petroleum is the Gallo Center's 2012-2013 Premier Partner.

