Planview Named a Top Technology Provider for New Product Development and Introduction in CGT's 2013 Readers' Choice Survey

Enterprise-wide portfolio management innovators ranked among top 10 technology companies providing project management solutions by CGT readers

What: Planview®, an innovator in enterprise-wide portfolio management for more than 20 years, ranked as one of the top 10 technology companies that provide solutions for product management in CGT's 2013 Readers' Choice category: New Product Development and Introduction.

New Product Development and Introduction is one of today's highest investment priorities for consumer goods companies and Planview is recognized for providing technology solutions for new product development, formulation, packaging, introduction and launch.

CGT shares that the results of this survey, along with analyst commentary, help organizations match the technology and service to the needs of the business.

“Being selected by CGT readers as one of the top 10 technology solution providers in the New Product Development category is a true honor. With many consumer goods customers, we are very committed to this industry and are excited that our product portfolio management solutions help leading CGT companies deliver innovation and great products to market,” said Carrie Nauyalis, new product development solution evangelist, Planview.

For more information about product portfolio management solution that supports NPD, visit http://www.Planview.com/PD

Who: Carrie Nauyalis, new product development solution evangelist, Planview

When: January 28, 2013

Contact: Darryl Frost, public relations specialist, at (512) 329-1974 and Darryl (at) anthonybarnum (dot) com.

About Planview

Planview helps enterprises drive innovation, become more agile and efficient, and improve their business performance. For more than 20 years, leading organizations have been making better decisions using our solutions to optimize the planning and execution of their business strategy. As the market leader in portfolio management, we combine a passion for customer success with a commitment to innovation and thought leadership. Throughout the enterprise, our customers use portfolio management to capitalize on business opportunities and thrive in a dynamic, global economy. For more information, visit http://www.planview.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368500.htm