Novak Djokovic Wins His Fourth Australian Open Against Andy Murray

Gymkit UK Believe that the Tennis Player's Stamina Levels have a Huge Part to Play in Their success; and Continue to Provide Gym Equipment to Aid Aspiring Athletes

After a close match lasting just over 3 hours and 40 minutes, Novak Djokovic beat his opponent Andy Murray and remains the world's number one tennis player. Many say that he has the edge due to his ability not only to stay on court for so long, but to play for hours while constantly dominating play. It could be his unique training regime that allows him to do so. It has been reported that he uses a Fitness Pod which is a pressure chamber that stimulates altitude training for the athlete and therefore improving stamina. At a cost of $75,000, the average fitness enthusiast probably wouldn't want to go to such extreme lengths to improve their fitness so Gymkit UK suggests installing more traditional home fitness equipment to enhance fitness levels.

Based in Whittlesey, Peterborough, Gymkit UK has over 10 years experience in providing commercial fitness equipment to businesses and the general public. Howard Braband, Managing Director and fitness enthusiast said “We hope to provide a cheaper and more flexible solution in a society where people have busy schedules and the cost of living is increasing. Having a treadmill at home means that you can exercise whenever you like whilst avoiding gym memberships and transport costs.” This certainly seems to becoming an increasingly popular choice as 2012 was Gymkit UK's best year for sales. “We've also seen a lot more elderly people purchasing fitness equipment as they wish to maintain mobility in the safety of their own homes”, said Howard. “We source most of the gym kit from gyms and health clubs and before selling it on give the equipment a full service and clean to make sure that it is working and safe to use. Because the equipment has been designed to withstand intense usage it will last the customer a very long time.”

The most commonly stocked kit at Gymkit UK is treadmills, cross trainers, rowing machines and exercise bikes however weights, yoga equipment and vibration equipment is also available. Furthermore, Gymkit UK are the UK's sole distributer for Teeter Inversion Equipment which is an increasingly popular solution to back pain. To buy, customers can visit the company website, eBay, Amazon or visit the showroom in Whittlesey which is open 9am - 6pm 5 days a week. Gymkit UK deliver internationally and have over 20 fully qualified service engineers who are available for maintenance and repairs.

If you are a business or individual looking to buy or sell commercial gym equipment, please visit our website http://www.gymkituk.com or call us on 01733 205551.

