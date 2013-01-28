Small Publisher Produces Best-Selling Cookbook in 2012

Quail Ridge Press explains their success with what Publishers Weekly recently acknowledged as the #5 best-selling cookbook of 2012.

While most categories of Publisher's Weekly's Bestselling Books of 2012 are dominated by big-name authors and major publishers, the cookbook category spotlights Quail Ridge Press' success with Great Food Fast: Bob Warden's Ultimate Pressure Cooker Recipes. PW notes, “The cooking category was also good to smaller presses in 2012, including Quail Ridge Press, which published the #5 bestselling cookbook of the year, Great Food Fast by Bob Warden. The book sold 122,000 print copies and is backordered for one to three weeks on Amazon, as of January 2013.”

QRP, located in Brandon, Miss, was founded in 1978 by Gwen McKee, and has specialized in publishing cookbooks and regional titles. “We're not just a small press, we are a very small press,” says McKee, “and it's quite an honor to have one of our cookbooks rank this high among the major publishers throughout the country.”

Great Food Fast contains a dazzling assortment of easy and affordable pressure cooker recipes that are certain to impress at any occasion, from a weeknight family dinner to a lively Super Bowl party. This book is a true kitchen staple with a multitude of helpful hints that ease and inspire, making pressure cooking a fearless endeavor.

The greatest advantage of pressure cooking is the ability to quickly produce a variety of succulent dishes that taste as if they took hours to complete. In the past, pressure cookers carried the stigma of being a dangerous and burdensome kitchen tool. However, thanks to the modern development of the pressure cooker, these instruments have become safe and easy to use for cooks at any level of culinary skill.

Great Food Fast provides more than 120 recipes certain to please every palate. With Super Bowl anticipation heating up, football fans will not want to miss out on the hearty Game Day Sausage Dip. Family favorites are in ample supply, including Perfected Pot Roast, Meatloaf, and Sweet Onion Teriyaki Chicken. For those watching their waistlines in the new year, Warden introduces a range of healthy temptations, like the sweet and savory Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa or the White Chicken Chili.

QRP will also publish Bob Warden's next cookbook, Best of the Best Presents Favorite Slow Cooker Recipes, which will be released in April 2013. QRP is best known for their Best of the Best State Cookbook Series, which consists of the best recipes from the best cookbooks published in each of the 50 states. This series, begun in 1982, has sold over 3 million copies. McKee, along with co-editor Barbara Moseley, traveled throughout America collecting and editing recipes that convey the cuisine and customs unique to each state. This series captured the QRP motto, “Preserving America's Food Heritage.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368053.htm