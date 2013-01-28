WhiteSpace Alliance Endorses PCAST Report on Spectrum Sharing

WhiteSpace Alliance Companies to Demonstrate TV Band WhiteSpace Products and Prototypes at the Upcoming Super WiFi Summit

The WhiteSpace Alliance (WSA)™, a global trade association focused on enabling the emerging worldwide WhiteSpace ecosystem to deliver products and services that use WhiteSpace spectrum, endorses the United States President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) report promoting spectrum sharing and more efficient use of spectrum through new cognitive radio technologies and tranceiver standards. WSA in the future will be developing technologies that allow spectrum sharing between various kinds of systems over many bands and in many different markets.

WhiteSpace Alliance (http://www.WhiteSpaceAlliance.org) companies will provide prototypes and solutions as well as insight into real world commercial deployments of TV Band WhiteSpace products at the Super WiFi Summit™ being held at the Miami Convention Center, Florida. Our member companies attending the event will include, NICT (Japan), ISB Corporation, Texas Instruments, Azcom Technologies, AmeriSys, Adaptrum, Neul, RelayServices etc.

Recently the WhiteSpace Alliance helped to organize a TV WhiteSpace workshop in India which saw Indian regulators and companies such as Microsoft, Telcordia, Qualcomm, Tata Communications etc., attend.

The WhiteSpace Alliance is excited to announce the publication of the Wi-FAR™ specification, which is derived from the IEEE802.22-2011™ Standard, which will enable low-cost solutions for the TVWS market. Wi-FAR™ specification based radios will be inter-operable and equipped to provide wireless connectivity over regional area networks (WRANs). They will deliver speeds of 22 Mbps to 29 Mbps per TV channel, without interfering with reception of existing TV broadcast stations. MIMO and channel aggregation based enhancements will drive the throughputs even higher.

Similar to Wi-Fi™, this technology and policy evolution is positioned to help fill in the growing broadband demand through cognitive spectrum sharing enabling applications such as rural broadband, cellular offload, smart grid, machine to machine etc.

For details on any of these items, please contact the WhiteSpace Alliance Chairman at apurva(dot)mody(at)WhiteSpaceAlliance(dot)org.

Visit the WSA @ Super Wi-Fi Summit™. The WSA is proud to be a sponsor of the Super Wi-Fi Summit™. While at the Summit, visit the WSA display in the demo pavilion to learn more about the Alliance and its members. (http://www.superwifisummit.com)

About the WhiteSpace Alliance

WhiteSpace Alliance (WSA)™ (http://www.WhiteSpaceAlliance.org) is an international trade association enabling the emerging worldwide WhiteSpace ecosystem to deliver products and services that use WhiteSpace spectrum. WhiteSpace alliance will collectively educate, advocate and seed the market to demonstrate the benefits of using WhiteSpaces. WSA will create a successful marketplace across many regulatory domains using WhiteSpaces to provide Internet connectivity and drive many other machine to machine applications. WSA specifications including Wi-FAR™ 4G-WhiteSpace™, and others, will demonstrate further enhancements in radio performance, interference mitigation and network capacity. WSA technologies will support a wide variety of applications, hence providing wireless broadband access to many different market segments around the world.

WhiteSpace Alliance Contact

Dr. Apurva N. Mody, +1 404-819-0314

Chairman, WhiteSpace Alliance

Chair, IEEE 802.22 Working Group

info(at)WhiteSpaceAlliance(dot)org

or apurva(dot)mody(at)WhiteSpaceAlliance(dot)org

