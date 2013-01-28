Connecticut Health Council to Host Affordable Care Act Workshops

The Connecticut Health Council is pleased to launch a series of Affordable Care Act Workshops for Connecticut employers. The first workshop will take place on Thursday, January 31st at the Crowne Plaza in Cromwell.

The Connecticut Health Council, an association of health sector leaders who work together to promote Connecticut as a premier center for the development of businesses, initiatives, and technology that improve health care and wellness both nationally and in the state, is pleased to launch a series of Affordable Care Act Workshops for Connecticut employers.

The first workshop will take place on Thursday, January 31st at the Crowne Plaza in Cromwell and feature a panel with Anubhav Gogna, Day Pitney, LLP; George J. Kasper, Pullman & Comley, LLC; and, Liza A. Zaccardelli, Hinckley, Allen & Snyder, LLP. The panel will be moderated by Nadine Francis West, MetroHartford Alliance, and is designed to provide employers with a comprehensive understanding of the Act. The panel will be followed by a question & answer session for attendees.

The Connecticut Health Council formally launched in December 2012 hosting more than 400 area healthcare and business professionals for its inaugural event. Its second event, ‘The Age Curve', took place earlier this month. The programming and work of the Council's Founding Partners is intended to foster collaboration among health organizations, strengthen the connections between its members, and help showcase the health assets and resources across the state.

Tickets to each of the six Affordable Care Act Workshops are $15 per person. Future Affordable Care Act Workshops are scheduled for March 22nd, May 21st, July 30th, September 25th and November 25th. All workshops will take place at the Crowne Plaza, 100 Berlin Road, Cromwell, Conn.

To learn more and to register, visit: http://www.cthealthcouncil.com.

About the Connecticut Health Council

