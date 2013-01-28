BidURenergy Relaunches Into New Jersey

Premier energy consulting firm BidURenergy this week announced a strategy to preserve energy savings in New Jersey, campaigning to consult more businesses in the PJM Interconnection.

The experienced energy management firm BidURenergy, Inc. (BUE) on Friday, revealed a strategy to the media. The firm is announcing a strengthened campaign in the state of New Jersey. The firm has been advising businesses in the state since 2008, but is revealing a new plan after recent events have made energy customers less confident in their utilities.

“BidURenergy obtains the lowest rates for its clients—it's that simple. Large commercial and industrial businesses in New Jersey can benefit immensely from local market competition, saving up to 25% on their energy supply costs,” says Mark Bookhagen, Director of Energy Services for the firm.

BUE pledges to advise its clients on efficient ways to manage their energy costs. The firm consults clients in the commercial and industrial sectors of deregulated energy markets. BUE helps clients take advantage of the competition in New Jersey. There are still numerous opportunities for businesses to save on energy.

About BidURenergy, Inc. - BUE is an electricity and natural gas consulting firm with thousands of clients across the nation, specializing in energy procurement auction administration, and utility bill auditing. The firm's energy services are available to industrial, commercial, and retail companies. More information is available at http://www.bidurenergy.com



