Kenny Chesney Tickets: BargainSeatsOnline.com Reports Increased Ticket Sales for Heinz Field Concert on June 22 in Pittsburgh, PA

The upcoming Pittsburgh concert will take place at the stadium that is home to the Steelers. The field, which opened in 2001, holds numerous sports games each year but is also a location for concerts by notable performers. Since the stadium has modern appeal, is situated on the river and also has a casino located right next door, it is an attractive venue for many forms of entertainment. Kenny Chesney tickets for the upcoming Pittsburgh event are selling quickly as are seats for other shows taking place during the country singer's "No Shoes Nation Tour."

The talented performer will embark on his tour beginning on March 16 in Tampa, Florida. From there he will travel to Albany, Uncasville, Orange Beach and many other U.S. cities that include Columbia, South Carolina; Seattle, Washington; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Landover, Maryland; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Anaheim, California; Detroit, Michigan; and Foxborough, Massachusetts. Concert dates for 2013 will conclude on August 24 with the possibility of additional dates after that time. The singer will visit many stadiums throughout his road trip.

Up to the present, the country performer has set a record for having performed in 85 stadiums. Since he will be adding more stadium concerts to his current record, the number will be over 100 by the time the "No Shoes Nation Tour" has come to a close. His concerts will also feature special guests Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Eli Young Band and Zac Brown Band for select dates. Music fans are in for quite an experience when they attend one of the country artist's future concert performances.

After the singer's upcoming road trip concludes, he will rack up 20 years of touring, a great accomplishment for any performer. His "Brothers of the Sun Tour" was a huge success, and the star has managed to sell over one million tickets for his last 10 tours in a row, another great accomplishment. It is certain that his "No Shoes Nation Tour" will also be a success for the country performer with shows very possibly selling out across the United States. It should come as no surprise to the star's fans that he is the biggest seller of tickets in the country music genre.

