'Talk to the hand' with the Hi-Fun Bluetooth Gloves available now from Mobile Fun

Gloves help to keep your hands warm during the winter months, but the Hi-Fun Bluetooth Gloves literally turn your hand into a phone! They're fun, fully functional and available from Mobile Fun now.

Mobile Fun, the UK's leading online retailer of mobile phone accessories are telling you to 'talk to the hand!' with the Hi-Fun Bluetooth Gloves, which literally allow the user to handle calls through their hand. The Hi-Fun Bluetooth Gloves are available now for both men and women via the Mobile Fun website.

During the winter months when it's a little colder gloves are a must in order to help keep hands toasty and warm. However, when wearing gloves there's nothing worse than having to keep removing them to use a smartphone - problem solved with the Hi-Fun Bluetooth Gloves.

Not only do the Hi-Fun Bluetooth gloves allow you to use all the features of your smartphone whilst wearing the gloves, thanks to them being manufactured from touch screen friendly material, but they also allow the user to handle calls.

Simply place the gloved hand to the ear in a phone shape and talk: the recipient will hear what is being said in crystal clear clarity and the integrated microphone and speaker allow the user to communicate back. It's simple and easy to chat away without whilst the smartphone remains in a bag.

The gloves are extremely easy to use and can be controlled with a pad on the top of the glove, plus they can be recharged through USB, so don't require any batteries: simply connect them to the bluetooth of the smartphone and calls are ready to be handled.

Great conversation starters, fully functional and great fun, the Hi-Fun Bluetooth Gloves are available now for both men and women from Mobile Fun.

