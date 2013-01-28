One Man's Journey To Create The Greatest Full Motion Video Game Ever Made

Fumovi's modern day drama Seize the Day is looking to bring back full motion video games with a vengeance.

Startup game developer Fumovi today announced the development of Seize the Day, a modern Full Motion Video game. Fumovi aspires to create the greatest FMV game ever made by partnering with rising independent filmmaking talent to craft a story that resonates with a wide audience. Seize the Day will feature approximately two hours of HD video content that will unfold through multiple branching story paths.

Seize the Day tells the story of a day in the life of a single man. Recent events in his life combine with a vivid dream to leave him questioning both his mortality and his purpose in life. As the day unfolds the player will guide the story through their interaction with the game. At the end of the day the player will have decided how they wish to live their life to the fullest.

Seize the Day will use single touch gameplay to provide a game experience that anyone can enjoy. Single touch interactions will be combined with objects, locations, timing and a player developed profile to create varying outcomes that enhance the gameplay. A single touch in this system has the ability to drive a dozen or more different outcomes.

“I truly believe that with Seize the Day I can create an experience that excites gamers and also appeals to a broader audience,” said Josh Kanownik, CEO of Fumovi and sole developer of Seize the Day. “I've spent hundreds of hours working on a gameplay system, a working prototype and a story outline that gives me the confidence that this can be done. This will be a unique gameplay experience that really has the potential to surprise people.”

Seize the Day will initially release for Apple's iPad with further platforms to be decided. Fumovi eventually wants to bring the experience to anywhere consumer demand for it exists. For more information about Seize the Day, please visit:

About Fumovi

Fumovi was founded in 2012 by Josh Kanownik specifically with the purpose of creating high quality full motion video games. Seize the Day is their first official game from Fumovi and the company hopes that it will be the first of many. With limitless options on the direction future games can take Fumovi has a bright future ahead.

