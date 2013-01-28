OpenSesame Releases Flu Prevention Online Training Course

Portland eLearning Marketplace Shares Health Resources with Online Learners

In response to the unprecedented flu epidemic this year, OpenSesame (http://www.OpenSesame.com), the marketplace for online training courses, is pleased to offer a free online training course for flu prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control reports the flu has reached epidemic levels in the United States this year, affecting communities in all 50 states. As a result, OpenSesame partnered with BlueVolt to create a quick and simple health education training course that companies can use to keep their employees safe and healthy.

The interactive 10-minute course covers explains the flu and how it spreads; tips for staying healthy when working with colleagues and customers; how to reduce flu exposure when traveling; and steps an organization can take to reduce the spread of flu in the workplace.

Everyone can visit opensesame.com/flu to preview and take the course. Organizations can also use OpenSesame's CourseCloud™ to send email invitations to all of their employees for the course or they can download a SCORM file to use the course in their corporate learning management system.

“As the world's elearning marketplace, we support organizations as they create teams of effective employees,” said OpenSesame CEO Don Spear. “The first step for any company is keeping their people safe and healthy. This flu prevention course will help companies promote healthy workplaces and maximize productivity.”

About OpenSesame

Based in Portland, Oregon, OpenSesame is an open marketplace connecting elearning buyers and sellers. Buyers browse more than 21,000 online training courses in a wide variety of subjects from workplace safety to business skills, to purchase courses that can be used online, by email or in any learning management system. For more information, visit http://www.OpenSesame.com or follow @OpenSesame on Twitter.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366868.htm