BestMassage Introduces New Aluminum Massage Table

BestMassage, the international massage table and supplies warehouse, has recently introduced the Comfort Airlite BodyChoice, a super-lightweight aluminum massage table.

BestMassage has come out with a new aluminum massage table—its first aluminum massage table in two years. The Comfort Airlite BodyChoice massage table has an aluminum frame and weighs only 28 pounds. It features an adjustable back plus removable armrests, a neck bolster and other free accessories. Currently, the Comfort Airlite massage table is the only aluminum massage table BestMassage has available. Recently, BestMassage discontinued the Regal BodyChoice and the Regal Round BodyChoice, its only other aluminum massage tables.

“We are looking to add more aluminum massage tables to our massage table offerings,” said Amona Buechler, owner of BestMassage. “Aluminum massage tables today are much stronger and sleeker than they were decades ago. We think the BodyChoice Comfort Airlite massage table is great a choice for an aluminum massage table. It is lightweight even with its adjustable back and many accessories. It is also incredibly durable. We think it will be a big seller.”

Recently, BestMassage has been more conscious of the needs of traveling massage therapists by offering more very lightweight massage tables. Around the same time as they came out with the Comfort Airlite massage table, they also introduced the 23-pound ProLite BodyChoice massage table.

“Again, we have been responding to the needs of our customers. With more therapists traveling to practice their craft, we need to offer an array of very portable massage tables. Aluminum massage tables are traditionally very lightweight,” said Buechler.

The adjustable-back Comfort Airlite features rounded corners which allow the therapist to move around the massage table more easily, EasyTouch ButtonLock Leg Adjusters to quickly raise and lower the height of the massage table, headrest/accessory outlets on both sides of the massage table for convenience when positioning a client, and built-in Reiki panels which allow the therapist to sit at either end of the massage table. The Comfort Airlite BodyChoice massage table is 29 inches wide; 73 inches long (85 inches with its headrest), has a height range of 24-32 inches, and can support 500 pounds of working weight. It comes with 2 inches of high-density, small-cell padding and is covered in the customer's choice of black, burgundy, or cream PU leather upholstery.

The Comfort Airlite massage table's accessories include a curved ergonomic headrest with a memory foam face pillow, a removable neck bolster, side armrests, a reinforced armsling, and a standard carrying case. It is available now at BestMassage.com for $399.

About BestMassage

BestMassage is proud to be a BBB (Better Business Bureau) accredited organization with a BBB Rating of A+. Having over 12 years of experience and knowledge behind us, we are committed to offering massage therapists and those who care about health and well-being a complete line of high-quality massage supplies and products at the best prices possible with exceptional, friendly service, and fast shipment. Detailed information on the company can be obtained by visiting http://www.bestmassage.com/



