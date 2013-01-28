STAR Center Foundation to Hold Fundraiser Featuring Sarge in Scottsdale on February 22

Starry Night 2013, a fundraiser for the STAR Center Foundation, will be held on Friday, February 22 at the Hyatt Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event features comedian Sarge, along with live and silent auctions.

STAR (Sensory Therapies And Research) Center, the premier clinic for children with sensory challenges, is holding its first fundraising event in Arizona.

Starry Night 2013 will be held on Friday, February 22 at the Hyatt Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The fundraiser features Sarge, whose side-splitting comedy, touching vocals and stunning display of dexterity as a pianist have wowed crowds around the world for decades. Sarge has appeared on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, HBO, and Comedy Central. Sarge has also opened for some of the biggest names in music, including Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, The Beach Boys, The Four Tops, Taylor Dayne, and Wayne Newton, just to name a few.

In addition to entertainment by Sarge, there will be silent and live auctions. This special event is being chaired by Lanny and Marlene Lahr. All proceeds benefit the STAR Center Foundation to help children and families with sensory processing disorder (SPD), a neurological disorder that disrupts the daily lives of 5-10% of all children and can cause social isolation, low self-esteem or other social/emotional issues. STAR Center offers a multi-disciplinary approach to treatment for SPD, ADHD, autism and other developmental and behavioral conditions. Donations to the STAR Center Foundation can also be made online through its website.

Where: Hyatt Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7500 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale

When: Friday, February 22, 2013 at 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $100 for one ticket; $150 for two tickets

Registration Deadline: February 12, 2013

Information and Tickets: http://www.SPDStar.org or info(at)spdstar(dot)org

ABOUT STAR CENTER FOUNDATION

The STAR Center, a 501(c)(3), is the premier clinic for treatment of children and adults with sensory challenges. The STAR Center offers intensive “burst” treatment that research shows is effective in treating sensory issues. Parents are involved throughout the process so families can learn to create sensory lifestyles and continue to see progress after the formal treatment program ends. Dr. Lucy Jane Miller, founder of STAR Center and Sensory Processing Disorder Foundation, is widely recognized as the leader in sensory processing disorder (SPD) research worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.SPDStar.org.

