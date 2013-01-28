Axium Releases Cloud-based Hosting for Enterprise Architecture and Engineering Firms

Axium Cloud is a secure, reliable and efficient way to manage AE projects in Axium's software, Ajera.

Axium, a leading developer of enterprise and business intelligence software for architectural and engineering (A/E) firms, announced today the release of Axium Cloud, hosting services for its flagship Ajera system. The addition of this service is being offered as another option to help reduce both upfront and ongoing overhead costs in hardware, software and IT infrastructure and management.

“We are always looking for ways to respond to our clients' needs,” said Chris Heim, CEO. “Clients have told us they want an easy and secure way to access Ajera. Now they can deploy Ajera quickly and with minimal IT expertise.”

Heim said the main objective with this release was to “…create a reliable and inexpensive way for our clients to use Ajera in a secure, globally accessible environment.”

Axium Cloud provides environmental protection, redundant cooling, multiple firewalls and intrusion detection, as well as encrypted access, 24/7 monitoring and daily backups stored in a secure, offsite facility.

“We can now take care of everything for our clients – deployment, updates, security,” said Brian Siefkes, Product Marketing Manager. “Ajera in the cloud ensures our users are always on the most up to date version of Ajera.”

With Axium Cloud, installation, setup, configurations, updates and maintenance of all required hardware and software will be provided by Axium and managed by technical staff. Spending less time on operational and IT issues allows Axium Cloud users to focus more on the things that matter: project management and accounting within the Ajera software.

“Adding hosting to our services is just one step towards our continued investment in Ajera,” said Heim.

Axium, a developer of ERP and business management software, provides business intelligence to more than 1,900 architecture and engineering firms and 60,000 users in the U.S. and Canada. Axium has offices in Portland, OR; Los Angeles, CA; Indianapolis, IN; and New York, NY.

