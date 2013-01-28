Mspark Hires Shannon A. Johnston as Chief Information Officer

Mspark (formerly MailSouth), the largest, privately held, results-oriented marketing services provider of shared mail in the United States, announced that Shannon A. Johnston has joined the company as chief information officer, effective today.

“With a strong track record of success in business and information technology (IT), Shannon is more than qualified to lead the overall operations of our continuously expanding IT function,” said Albert Braunfisch, president and chief executive officer at Mspark. “Her expertise in strategic decision-making and technology solution delivery will prove extremely important to our growth as we continue to meet and surpass the evolving, complex needs of today's consumers and advertisers.”

Ms. Johnston commented, “This is a wonderful opportunity, and I look forward to becoming an integral part of such an exciting, dynamic company.”

Prior to joining Mspark, Ms. Johnston served as chief operating officer at ShopVisible, a Software as a Service (SaaS) commerce platform that helps retailers attract and retain the new, connected consumer. She also worked as chief technology officer at Points of Light Institute, a national nonprofit focusing on volunteerism and civic engagement, and as vice president, IT at CompuCredit, a global financial services company.

Ms. Johnston holds a bachelor's degree from Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, Ga. She is a director and board member of the Women in Technology organization and winner of its 2009 Women of the Year in Technology Award for mid-sized companies. She is also a member of Mentor Net, an e-mentoring organization supporting diversity in engineering and science, as well as a former board member of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Diversity Society.

About Mspark

Mspark is a leader in providing marketing services, having partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The company specializes in delivering value to consumers in smaller markets, reaching more than 23 million U.S. households in 27 states and 500+ markets with the ability to reach 98% of the households in each of its markets. Mspark's portfolio of more than 3,000 clients ranges from some of the country's largest advertisers to small local merchants and includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit http://www.mspark.com.

