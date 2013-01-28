Wine Rack Store Helping Educational Excellence Raise Money in February Fundraiser

For a second year in a row, the custom wine rack and wine cellar retailer supports the Educational Excellence Foundation in it's fundraising efforts for its annual EEF Fundrasier this February.

The Michigan-based organization which awards grants to the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools system, receives its operation funds thorough donation and fundraising efforts.

Last year, the non-profit sponsored an auction in which Wine Rack Store.com donated a large wine rack for the event; to be used as a wine display.

The Educational Excellence Foundation ended up auctioning off the wine display during last years event, and when planning the event this year, realized they would need a new wine rack for their "wall of wine" display.

The event organizer contacted the Wine Rack Store in which they were more than happy to be apart of the event again.

"It's great that we can have continued relationships with various organizations," said AmazingUniverse.com Director of Communications, Heather Hoskins, "If they end up auctioning off the two 48 bottle wine cellars we donated this year, I'm sure we will be happy to help again."

AmazingUniverse.com is the parent company of both WineRackStore.com and Kitson Boards, a carbon fiber paddle board and surfboard manufacturer.

Owned by Michael and Denise Kitson, Wine Rack Store has been selling quality pre-made and custom-built wine racks, wine cellars and wine accessories since 1995. Wine Rack Store.com is A+ rated from the Better Business Bureau. All custom products are locally crafted in Olympia, WA and are shipped free anywhere in the contiguous United States.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362263.htm