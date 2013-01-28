Adlib Launches Global Partner Program

Adlib's global Partner Program provides document-to-PDF solutions that allow them to extend their markets, strengthen connections with customers, and reduce costs by consolidating vendors. Designed for simple and seamless integration with business systems, the flexible and scalable configuration of Adlib PDF shortens time to market while better satisfying customers' needs.

Adlib has announced the official launch of its global Partner Program, designed to accelerate and assist Adlib partners' sales revenue and profit. Under the new program partners will receive from Adlib the highest value and the most relevant support for their specific needs.

As the document-to-PDF transformation technology of choice, over 5,000 global partner and customer organizations already count on Adlib to improve the quality, efficiency, accessibility, and control of document-intensive business processes necessary to reduce their document control and compliance risks.

While Adlib's partners have traditionally represented a major revenue stream for Adlib, this is the first formalization of the benefits of an Adlib partner relationship. The company expects to extend its growth through the Adlib Partner Program and when partners include Adlib document-to-PDF transformation capabilities in their offerings.

“We are extremely focused on partners, so it's crucial for us to continue making significant investments in our channel,”said Adlib President and CEO Peter Duff. “Now we're ensuring that our new and existing partners know we have partner portal access, newsletters, named account managers, profiles and joint promotions, technical workshops, partner-only webcasts, evaluation and NFR licenses, and more to help meet our joint customers' requirements.”

A key component of the Adlib Partner Program is the Adlib Portal, developed so partners can create and track support cases, view a knowledge base, and request software upgrades. The Adlib Portal roadmap includes a technical blog, product release notes, upgrade notes, live support chat, maintenance and license information, user forums, and more.

“Adlib has spent the last decade expanding our partner family to over 100 SIs, ISVs, VARs, and ASPs, while enhancing our market-leading document-to-PDF transformation technology to improve business value for our mutual customers,” said Brian Kernohan, VP Strategic Alliances, Adlib. “We are very excited about this program, which we feel will generate tremendous success for our growing global partner base. Our partners have knowledge and expertise in document-centric industries, some of which must comply with specific government regulations. Our document-to-PDF technology can be used in many different verticals and solutions that partners build, enabling them to decrease the cost of compliance and reduce the complexity of customers' business processes.”

Unlike traditional partner programs, the Adlib Partner Program is designed to accommodate different business models for SIs, ISVs, VARs, and ASPs.

Adlib is partnered with Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Document Management leaders such as EMC and OpenText; leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) provider Dassault Systèmes; key compliance solutions companies such as MasterControl, NextDocs, and QUMAS; and Business Process Management (BPM) leaders such as K2 and Nintex.

OpenText for example, uses Adlib PDF as an embedded technology for its OpenText Rendition Server. OpenText also uses Adlib PDF to render documents as part of its e-Sign and PDF Publishing modules.

Adlib PDF Enterprise integrates with Microsoft SharePoint to provide advanced document-to-PDF transformation and extend business process workflows offered by K2, Nintex Workflow, and SharePoint Designer.

As a Microsoft Gold ISV Partner, Adlib delivered one of only four non-Microsoft-written applications – Adlib PDF Publisher for SharePoint 2013 – in time for the SharePoint 2013 preview.

About Adlib

Adlib is the expert in document-to-PDF transformation, providing the most accurate and scalable document-to-PDF solutions available to the world's largest organizations, improving the efficiency, quality, and control of document-intensive business processes to optimize productivity, mitigate risk, and reduce costs.

Being the trusted technology provider to Global 2000 organizations for more than decade, Adlib supports over 5,000 international companies and government organizations to help them reduce the financial exposure and risk of non-compliance with regulatory agencies, reduce IT costs by centralizing document transformation, and deliver content-to-PDF as a shared service across the enterprise.

Adlib is a Microsoft Gold Partner, a member of the PDF/A Competence Center, and an EMC Certified Solution provider. For more information, visit adlibsoftware.com.

© 2013 Adlib, Adlib Software, and the Adlib Software logo are trademarks of Adlib, and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand names are trademarks of their respective owners.

