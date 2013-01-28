Sanford/USD Medical Center Receives Magnet® Recognition

Honor Reinforces Commitment to Providing Nursing Excellence

For the third-consecutive time, Sanford/USD Medical Center has achieved Magnet® recognition as part of the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program, positioning the institution in the top-1 percent of facilities nationwide for nursing excellence.

Bestowed every four years, the Magnet Recognition Program's distinction is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional-nursing practice. Magnet® recognition is often considered when the public judges health care organizations. Just 378 of the United States' nearly 6,000 facilities attained Magnet® status for this cycle.

“Magnet recognition is a prestigious honor that reflects our commitment to deliver the highest quality of care,” said Diana Berkland, RN, chief nursing officer at Sanford/USD Medical Center. “Our staff pursues excellence each and every day—always keeping the needs of our patients at the forefront.”

Sanford/USD Medical Center passed a rigorous and lengthy process that demanded widespread participation from leadership and staff. The facility was also required to submit written documentation demonstrating qualitative and quantitative evidence regarding patient care and outcomes, which, when deemed to be at an excellent level, prompted an on-site review. The Commission on Magnet then voted to grant recognition.

Because Sanford/USD Medical Center was a Magnet® recipient in 2008, it was required to provide how Magnet® concepts, performance and quality were sustained and improved over the past four years.

The Magnet® model is designed to provide framework for nursing practice and research and measurement of outcomes. Elements like quality of nursing leadership and coordination, collaboration across specialties and processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care were considered for selection.

“Retaining this honor for another four years is a testament to our nurses and nursing leadership and the quality care they provide,” said Charles O'Brien, MD, president of Sanford/USD Medical Center. “We strive daily to become a better institution, and this award illustrates that this effort is surely paying dividends.”

Magnet recognition has been shown to provide specific benefits to hospitals and their communities:



Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help, and receipt of discharge information; (1)

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue; (2)

Higher job satisfaction among nurses; (3) and

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave position. (4)

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is an integrated health system headquartered in the Dakotas and is now the largest, rural, not-for-profit health care system in the nation with locations in 126 communities in eight states. In addition, Sanford Health is in the process of developing international clinics in Ireland, Ghana, Israel and Mexico.

Sanford Health includes 35 hospitals, 140 clinic locations and 1,360 physicians in 81 specialty areas of medicine. With more than 26,000 employees, Sanford Health is the largest employer in North and South Dakota. The system is experiencing dynamic growth and development in conjunction with Denny Sanford's nearly $700 million in gifts, the largest ever to a health care organization in America. These gifts are making possible the implementation of several initiatives including global children's clinics, multiple research centers and finding cures for type 1 diabetes and breast cancer. For more information, please visit sanfordhealth.org.

About American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®

The Magnet Recognition Program® administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world, recognizes health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program® serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program® and current statistics, visit nursecredentialing.org/magnet.

