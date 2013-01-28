All Aboard! The Grant County Convention and Visitors Bureau Valentine Express Dinner Train is Rolling Through Petersburg

The Valentine Express Dinner Train will be rolling through Petersburg on February 9, 2013, featuring a West Virginia wine and food tasting followed by a three-course meal, served on a beautiful train ride winding through the foothills of the Potomac Valley.

Festivities begin at the South Side Depot in Petersburg with a West Virginia wine and food tasting from 2pm to 4pm, featuring local West Virginia delicacies and wines, including the popular hot pepper jelly and blue cheese and bacon dip.

The Valentine Express Dinner Train will board at 4pm for a three course Italian dinner, including salad with West Virginia made wilted lettuce dressing, gourmet spaghetti with a choice of marinara, meat or alfredo sauce. Dessert follows, with a choice of cannoli, chocolate turtle cake, or cheesecake. Ice tea, water and coffee will be served, however guests are encouraged to bring wine purchased at the South Side Depot on the train.

“The Valentine Express Dinner Train kicks off our 2013 train season for Grant County,” says Hanna Weaver, Executive Director of the Grant County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The dinner train ride will definitely make for a romantic evening. The views along the South Branch of the Potomac River are breathtaking, and the West Virginia food and wine make the evening extra special,” adds Weaver.

Tickets are $60 per person, which includes the West Virginia wine and food tasting, three-course Italian meal and train ticket. To purchase tickets please call 304.257.9264 or visit http://www.southsidedepot.com.

Grant County, West Virginia is host to several nationally recognized attractions including Dolly Sods Wilderness Area, Smoke Hole Caverns, and the North Fork Mountain Trail. The area is rich in history with a variety of historical structures and sites. Annual events include elegant dinner trains, Spring Mountain Festival in late April, and the Christmas Festival of Lights holiday light display in Welton Park. For more information about Grant County, please 304.257.9266 or visit http://www.grantcountywva.com.

