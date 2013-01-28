Lighting Outlet Denver Announces Huge Shipment of Home Light Fixtures and Lamp

Lighting Outlet Denver announced that their showroom is receiving a large shipment of brand name lamps and home lighting fixtures which will be available to the public at a discount of 50-80% off retail.

Owner Rob Hailpern said, "We have ordered around 300 lighting fixtures and lamps that will arrive in multiple shipments between now and the beginning of February." These shipments include brand name floor lamps, wall sconces, pendants, flush mounts, chandeliers, outdoor lights, table lamps, and bathroom vanity lights. All of these discount lighting options are available online.

About Lighting Outlet Denver

Lighting Outlet Denver carries only the top quality brand name home lighting fixtures. In stock are manufacturers such as Quoizel, Access, Dolan, ET2, Kichler, PLC, Trans Globe, Elk, George Kovacs, Quorum, and Maxim.

What makes Lighting Outlet Denver so unique is that they operate as lighting liquidators. Lighting Outlet can offer the lowest prices because of their relationships with manufacturers and distributors. Lighting Outlet purchases unsold and discontinued home lighting products at a deep discount and passes those savings over to the public at prices of 50-80% off retail prices.

Colorado's Largest Lighting Showroom

Lighting Outlet Denver has the largest fully stocked discount lighting showroom in Colorado. Their 24,000 square foot Denver lighting showroom is one of the most complete lighting stores Denver has to offer.

One great aspect of Lighting Outlet Denver's model is that all discounted home light fixtures and lamps available on Lighting Outlet Denver's new website are in stock. This means that customers do not have to wait weeks after a purchase for delivery which is commonly the case with other discount lighting websites.

As people upgrade their indoor lighting in bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, hallways and bathrooms, they inevitably go to their local lighting showroom or research and shop online. The discounted prices on outdoor and indoor lights of 50-80% off mean that the new inventory at Lighting Outlet Denver will be sold fast to these consumers.

Home Lighting

Well placed lighting can improve the interior environment of your home. Lighting adds allure and charisma to a room. It can make a smaller room appear more open and less confining, and light can make a larger room appear cozy and enjoyable. It can create a appealing ambience for an evening of entertainment, or a relaxed feeling of comfort after a long, exhausting day.

Light fixtures are a great accessory to enhance a home's decor. There are so many styles of light fixtures that can bestow the finishing touch to a home's interior design. Lighting is an inexpensive choice for home remodeling or decorating that can improve a room considerably at a minor cost.

For more information or to find great savings on home lighting, visit http://www.lightingoutletdenver.com.

