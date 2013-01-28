All Natural Freshness Announces High Pressure Processing (HPP) Patented Barrier Free Removeable End Cap

The World's Only Fully Barrier Free Removeable End Cap HPP Baskets Announced by All Natural Freshness, LLC.

High Pressure Pasteurization (HPP) is a new technology that's gaining rapid adoption globally to help food manufacturers and distributors to extend the shelf life of their all natural products up to 2x – 3x. By implementing a total end-to-end HPP solution in your facility you'll be positioned to deliver the highest quality, cleanest label product currently possible. The High Pressure Processing (HPP) industry is expanding at a rapid rate.

“…with a global annual growth rate of nearly 25 percent, it's clear that food manufacturers have embraced HPP as another viable method of serving up to consumers safe, tasty products…” Lisa McTigue Pierce, Editor, Packing Digest, (Source: Food Safety News)

With the rapid adoption of this new technology, it is also becoming rapidly apparent where specific improvements can be made when integrating an HPP machine into existing food manufacturing facilities. Every company that implements High Pressure Pasteurisation technology inserts the machine into a finely tuned food manufacturing operation. Each manufacturing operation has daily volume quotas, customer deadlines, and performance objectives. “By implementing HPP without the proper material handling equipment; such as High Pressure Processing Baskets, Food Grade Steel Processing Carts, and Robotics and Automation, you run the risk of missing delivery quotas, customer deadlines, and company performance objectives,” states Vice President of Business Development for All Natural Freshness, Jon Jurhs.

“An absolute key to the best throughput possible in a food manufacturing facility, utilizing HPP, is the speed at which product can be loaded off the line into HPP Baskets and then unloaded from the HPP Basket, to be prepped for pack and ship,” states President of All Natural Freshness, Gerald Ludwick. Existing HPP baskets on the market can slow down loading and unloading of product; either with no removable end cap, or a removable end-cap with barriers that can catch, hook, or gouge product. All Natural Freshness is pleased to announce the world's only fully, barrier-free, removable end-cap. All Natural Freshness' Quick Grip Removable End Cap HPP Baskets can reduce loading by up to 33% and unloading by up to 50% and give our HPP manufacturing throughput a huge boost.

All Natural Freshness' Quick Grip Removable End Cap Baskets are available immediately on the Avure Technologies 350L, 215L, and FresherTech 200L, 300L, 400L, 500L High Pressure Pasteurization machines.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10353173.htm