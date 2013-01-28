Brilliant Smiles Bellevue is Now Amongst the First Dental Offices Offering Ceramic Implants in Washington

Accepting the benefits of ceramic implants over titanium implants, Brilliant Smiles Bellevue is now offering the ceramic implant facility for dental patients in Bellevue, Washington.

Now the trend is coming home and American doctors are beginning to recommend ceramic implants to their patients as opposed to their metallic counterparts. One of those doctors is Dr. Barron of Brilliant Smiles Bellevue.

Dr. Barron explains, “While I still provide titanium implants to patients that request them, I would rather make the move to Zirconia implants entirely. I feel that ceramic implants will soon overtake titanium as the industry standard. As ceramic implants are more aesthetically pleasing, they are easy to clean and they are far more bioavailable than titanium.”

Ceramic implants are fast becoming the industry standard in Europe and it appears that the trend could soon continue across the pond here in the U.S. For years, implantologists have recommended titanium implants to their patients. The strong and lightweight material acts as an anchor whereby a crown can then be placed, thereby restoring the patient's smile. However in Europe and other places around the world, studies are being conducted on titanium implants that show that they may not be the healthiest alternative everyone hoped they would be. According to these studies, which have contributed to many implantologists adopting the Zirconia implants over their metallic counterparts, titanium and/or metal sensitivity may be contributing to a number of health issues. While symptoms are rare, the issue is enough of a concern to cause Europe to nearly abandon titanium implants altogether and analysts expect the trend to continue here in the states in the coming years.

Bioavailability and Aesthetics Are Important to Patients

The European studies and clinical trials are uncovering more interesting data on top of the metallic-sensitivity issue. Ceramic implants, which are comprised of Zirconium Oxide (the same high-tech material used in the modern day space shuttle), look more aesthetically pleasing and they seem to be more bioavailable. That is, human tissue doesn't seem to mind the invasion of ceramic into the mouth's natural environment. The same cannot be said for titanium. Many implantologists have to contend with their patients developing peri-implantitis due to the tissue pulling away from the titanium implant, which then causes the threads to become exposed whereby bacteria can thrive.

Ceramic implants look more like natural healthy teeth, the material is fracture and heat resistant and the human body accepts them as natural tissue. These facts coupled with the metal-sensitivity issue have caused titanium implants to fall by the wayside in Europe and elsewhere around the world.

