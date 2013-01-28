JPMorgan Chase provides $55,000 for THINK Together students in the Inland Empire

The money will be used to help fund education in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)

Tim Sorenson of JPMorgan Chase, presented THINK Together with a $55,000 check last Friday Jan. 11 at Frisbie Middle School in Rialto to assist with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs.

JPMorgan Chase issued the funds to enhance THINK Together's science and robotics programs at middle schools in San Bernardino and Orange Counties. THINK Together is the largest nonprofit provider of extended learning time and academic support programs in the state of California.

Sorenson, who is a vice president and regional manager, spoke of Chase's growth in Southern California and how the company believes in investing in the future through education. He said the banking giant was especially impressed with the work THINK Together does to expand the school day.

“This is not just a one-time gift,” said Sorenson, who presented the check to THINK Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth. “JPMorgan Chase is here to stay as a partner in the Inland Empire.”

Barth and Rialto Unified School District officials thanked JPMorgan Chase for its generosity.

“JPMorgan Chase's investment in THINK Together will allow us to prepare our students with 21st Century skills that will be so critical to helping them achieve their full potential,” Barth said. “We thank them for recognizing that and look forward to maintaining this vital partnership in the years to come as we all work to close the education achievement gap.”

Rialto officials are happy to see the THINK Together program getting recognition at Frisbie Middle School

“Frisbie Middle School has a strong THINK Together program on its campus,” said Rialto Unified spokeswoman Syeda Jafri. “We are extremely pleased that our education partner selected one of our district's schools as the location of where THINK Together received a generous donation from Chase Bank. THINK together provides excellent after-school educational service to our students and has also made wonderful contributions to our district. So we are most proud.”

About THINK Together

THINK Together is one of the leading and largest nonprofit providers of academic support programs (early literacy, after-school, small group tutoring, summer learning, etc.) in the U.S., serving more than 100,000 students across 420 locations in 35 school districts and more than 30 cities across a five-county footprint of Southern California (Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego) plus greater Sacramento. Partnering with school administrators and teachers, its academically oriented programs and dedicated team of 2,500 employees are helping students close the achievement gap. THINK is an acronym: Teaching, Helping, Inspiring and Nurturing Kids. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit http://www.THINKtogether.org or http://www.facebook.com/THINKtogether.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.3 trillion and operations in more than 60 countries. Chase serves more than 50 million consumers and small businesses through more than 5,500 bank branches, 18,000 ATMs, mortgage offices, and online and mobile banking as well as through relationships with auto dealerships. More information about Chase is available at http://www.chase.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10332885.htm