How to Avoid Tricky Home Security and Alarm System Scams- Tip Sheet by AlarmSystemReport.com

There are hundreds and even thousands of home security and alarm system scams reported each year, in particular as a result of door-to-door sales transactions. The security experts at AlarmSystemReport.com created a list of tips to help individuals and families remain informed when it comes to home security.

Unfortunately, like most popular industries and products in today's market, the home security and alarm system market has become susceptible to scams. Often the scams are the result of a pushy door-to-door salesperson attempting to persuade residents to purchase lengthy and deceptive contracts or faulty equipment. Most at-risk to fall victim to these scams are elderly people, who are concerned about home security and often live alone, but anyone can become part of an alarm company scam.

According to AlarmSystemReport.com, a site providing home alarm system reviews of the best alarm systems, there are a number of steps residents can take to being the target of a scam.

1. Know the signs that a scam may be taking place. Often scam artists are door-to-door salespeople, who seem pushy and are offering free upgrades to existing, products and services. They also often claim that a homeowner's current alarm company has gone out of business, or the person may even claim to be from a homeowner's current home alarm system company, there to replace existing equipment. All of these claims should be a red flag to residents. If an existing alarm company has gone out of business, the customer will be notified in writing, not by a door-to-door salesperson.

2. Always ask salespeople for identification, especially before allowing them into your home. A legitimate representative of an alarm company will have proper identification.

3. Research the reputation of alarm companies prior to making a purchasing decision. It's often best to go with a big, recognizable security name, such as Lifeshield Security or Vivint Security. There is less of a chance of being taken by a scam with a well-known brand name company. It's also wise to do substantial research, in the form of a website offering reviews such as AlarmSystemReport.com, or through word-of-mouth recommendations.

4. Thoroughly read and understand all contracts before making a commitment. Wordy contracts and tricky language often go overlooked, but a security system contract can contain a number of provisions that end up being very costly for a consumer. Provisions of the contract a consumer should pay particularly close attention to include: installation price, monthly or quarterly monitoring fees, length of contract period, any applicable discounts, and an explanation of what happens if the customer opts to cancel service and cancellation forms. The contract should also contain, in writing, any oral promises made by the salesperson or company representative.

5. Don't be pressured by a pushy salesperson. A salesperson from a reputable company likely won't be pushy or try to claim an offer is for a limited time only. This may be a warning sign that the person is pushing a scam. Consumers should make a decision based on all of the facts and offerings of the company, rather than a hasty decision based on a limited-time offer that may seem too good to be true.

About the Company

AlarmSystemReport.com is a site created by home security professionals to provide unbiased, up-to-date reviews and comparisons of security system companies and equipment, to assist consumers in making an informed and economical decision about home security.

