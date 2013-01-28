PushToTest Launches TestMaker 7

TestMaker 7 is the most advanced platform providing performance testing of HTML5 social/mobile apps. New uxAvatar technology lets almost anyone create tests which prove modern apps to 10M users.

PushToTest Inc., maker of the world's favorite app proof-of-performance platform, today announced its release of TestMaker 7, the dramatically updated version of the software used by more than 600,000 customers in more than 90 countries around the globe.

"TestMaker is the Gold Standard for proving modern apps will perform under pressure," said Kevin Surace, CEO of PushToTest. "Everyone producing apps want their app to get 5-Star ratings and go viral. Without TestMaker 7's exclusive end-to-end support for HTML5 and the app's integration of external SOAP/REST services, every app team is flying blind. TestMaker 7 delivers a full view of an app's actual user experience as the app deals with stress from 100's to millions of users."

Modern apps are built in a rich client/server architecture - different from websites of the past. They often connect to dozens of unrelated web services. And they disappoint users and hurt brands when the app, or other connected services, are stressed from real user loads. TestMaker 7 gives developers, testers and IT a complete picture of what users experience at peak usage before and after an app is launched. No other platform today comes close to the breadth and depth of TestMaker 7.

TestMaker 7 is priced at $495 for a single-user annual license plus Virtual User Minute packages to operate the test on a Grid or Cloud environment, including Amazon Web Services, GoGrid, and Collabnet.

TestMaker 7 is a core component of TestMaker Enterprise, a suite of software and services that meet the needs of large scale mission critical Agile development teams and support testing across an app's lifetime from development to launch and ongoing usage. TestMaker Enterprise uniquely integrates Agile methodology, continuous integration, with testing. TestMaker TestMaker Enterprise customers include Best Buy, Pepsico and Rackspace.

New in TestMaker 7 is uxAvatar, a patent-pending technology that records user actions to create avatars that operate a web or mobile app in the same way a user experiences it. TestMaker operates the recorded avatars in a Grid or Cloud environment as a functional test, load and performance test, and production monitor. uxAvatar is compatible with all major browsers.

In addition to testing Web, HTML5, Ajax, and RIA apps, TestMaker 7 builds and runs test suites in a 100% graphics environment for SOAP and REST services to millions of concurrent requests. TestMaker 7 is compatible with most WSDL and WADL service definition documents, such as those from Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, TIBCO, Apache Axis, and other open source SOA stacks.

TestMaker 7 finds the app problems others miss. TestMaker 7 records every step of every test execution to a Results Repository. Root cause analysis reports appear in a browser interface for easy sharing among team members.

TestMaker 7 is the first commercial release of the software, which has been used for more than a decade. It is available for immediate purchase at PushToTest.com.

About PushToTest Inc

PushToTest is the leading creator of end-to-end app performance validation platforms, helping more than 600,000 developers, IT pros and brand managers assure their apps will function as promised to encourage usage and protect brand image. TestMaker 7 and TestMaker Enterprise offer end-to-end app testing, including HTML5 apps and those requiring external services to function, for organizations of all sizes. While fully compatible with older scripting languages such as Selenium, exclusive uxAvatar technology replaces most scripting with recordings of user actions, simplifying proof-of-performance.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363882.htm