David Benowitz Returns to Harvard Law School's Trial Advocacy Workshop

Program aims to combine teaching effective courtroom strategy and real world implantation from attorneys.

David Benowitz, a founding partner of Price Benowitz LLP, spent this week at Harvard Law School, where he participated as a faculty member in its Trial Advocacy Workshop, a complete lesson in trial analysis, skills, and techniques accomplished in just three weeks. The program brings in renowned attorneys with real world experience to teach students the tools that they will eventually need in courtroom situations.

The Trial Advocacy Workshop uses lectures by attorneys with extensive trial experience, as well as group projects meant to simulate every aspect of a trial. The goal is to prepare students to analyze evidence, build a strong and coherent case, and effectively communicate at trial.

Mr. Benowitz is thrilled to be a part of this program, and he looks forward to a fulfilling and educational week.

“I am excited about my continuing involvement with this program,” says Mr. Benowitz, “because I feel it is very important to help train the new generation of young attorneys. I am honored to have been invited back to Harvard to take part in this program. It's a valuable experience for me as well as the students. There are a lot of great attorneys taking part in this program, and I look forward to learning as much as I teach.”

