Compact Fluorescent Bulbs Found To Emit UV Rays Harmful to Skin Cells; SoLux Daylight Bulbs Found Safe

University researchers from SUNY Stony Brook have determined light rays emitted from compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs emit significant levels of dangerous UVC light originating from cracks in the phosphor coatings resulting in damage to human skin cells. SoLux daylight bulbs provide safe alternative.

Due to the implementation of the Energy Independence and Security Act, or what is commonly referred to as the "Light Bulb Law", traditional incandescent light sources like the standard 100 watt and 75 screw in bulbs are being phased out. In order to fill the void, replacement LEDs and fluorescent light sources have been heavily promoted due to their improved energy efficiency. Unfortunately, recent studies have found these replacement lights have draw backs not only from color and quality measures but are also dangerous to the environment and humans.

Earlier this month researchers in Europe discovered the LED lights used to illuminate French Impressionist Masterpieces have been damaging paintings causing yellow paint turn brown.

Fluorescent lights contain mercury and in addition recent reports indicate CFLs may be fire hazards.

Now another independent study by researchers at SUNY Stony Brook have determined that 100% of the sampled compact fluorescent light sources emitted harmful amounts of UVC radiation, “Our study revealed that the response of healthy skin cells to UV emitted from CFL bulbs is consistent with damage from ultraviolet radiation,” said Professor Rafailovich, lead researcher. “Despite their large energy savings, consumers should be careful when using compact fluorescent light bulbs. Our research shows that it is best to avoid using them at close distances and that they are safest when placed behind an additional glass cover.” Rafailovich added that incandescent light of the same intensity had no effect on healthy skin cells.

According to Kevin McGuire, President of Tailored Lighting and inventor of the SoLux daylight bulb, "Fluorescent light sources contain mercury which is harmful to the environment and humans, now this study from SUNY Stony Brook shows direct exposure to fluorescent light sources is harmful to skin cells. While I support efforts to make light sources more energy efficient, evidence is growing that CFL's are not safe and suitable alternatives to incandescent based light sources."

The SoLux light bulb, sold by Tailored Lighting is a filtered incandescent light source that simulates natural daylight. SoLux provides the most accurate simulation of daylight in the marketplace. Museums such as the Van Gogh Museum, National Gallery of Art, and Musee d'Orsay use SoLux to safely and optimally illuminate many of the world's most prized masterpieces. In addition, SoLux bulbs are sold in the consumer market for reading, general lighting, and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) applications. Due to the low voltage nature of SoLux, it is exempt from the light bulb law. More information on SoLux along with an online store can be found at http://www.solux.net.

