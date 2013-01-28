What Does 2013 Hold for Technology? Wedbush Decision Metrics Poll Reveals IT Managers Tightening Budgets, Shifting Spending Priorities

Survey reveals IT managers anticipate more of their budgets will focus on maintenance spending vs. new initiatives. Wedbush Equity Research provides detailed investment analysis and recommendations on a wide array of industries, companies and market trends
The Wedbush Equity Research Technology Team in conjunction with Wedbush Decisions Metrics, an on-demand primary market intelligence service of Wedbush Securities, announced survey results highlighting a shift in priorities for leading technology companies. The results reveal many IT managers are shifting to maintenance mode as outlook remains cautious and IT budgets tighten.
“In our view, the key theme is that caution is likely to continue into 2013, with companies apparently focused on managing project risk,” said Rohit Chopra, Managing Director, Equity Research, Wedbush Securities. “Results from our Decision Metrics survey of IT Managers suggest caution, as spending priorities are beginning to shift. The top three IT priorities we see are security, disaster recovery and storage.” The most important data points from the survey are:
Additional Wedbush Decision Metrics' survey highlights include:
