Are Text Messages Destroying The Language? New Infographic by MapsofWorld.com

MapsofWorld Launches An Interesting Infographic & Poll About The Impact Of Text Messages On English Language.

In the 54th edition of FryDay Poll, MapsofWorld.com takes a look at the influence of what has now come to be known as ‘Textese' on everyday written and spoken language. Starting with a very exciting timeline about the origins of electronic communication, the infographic explores the history of text messaging and how the need for shorter texts and acronyms evolved.

MapsofWorld takes a sharp look at statistics from schools across the world and establishes a correlation between SMS or text messaging and failing standards of English grammar and spellings. Apart from English, the feature explores the influence of texting on other languages in Spain, Philippines, and other parts of the world. Has messaging helped develop the language? Some applications such as EasySMS do help, say the folks at MapsofWorld.com. And for those looking at familiarizing themselves with SMS Speak, the infographic has a handy reckoner of top SMS acronyms as well.

Mapsofworld.com is one of the world's largest mapping and content portals and has been an important research aid since 2003. The site has over 25 million map downloads to its credit and has drawn over 66 million visitors till date. Since 2011 MapsofWorld has introduced a series of infographics about topics of global or social concern.

