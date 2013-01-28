Survey: Valentine's Day Statistics 2013 - CreditDonkey.com Survey Shows Consumer Habits, Expectations and Spending by Gender

Most consumers plan to spend more or at least the same this year than they did last Valentine's Day. Men plan to spend 75% more than women.

A new survey reveals the differences in buying habits and expectations by the sexes this Valentine's Day. The survey, by credit card comparison website CreditDonkey.com, found that men will be outlaying more cash. Men plan to spend 75% more than women, the survey of nearly 650 Americans found, with male respondents planning to spend an average of $84.39 and female respondents planning to spend an average of $48.13.

Regardless of gender, 59% of Americans plan to spend at least the same this February holiday as they did last year, 23% plan to spend more, and only 18% plan to spend less.

Survey Findings: http://www.creditdonkey.com/valentines-day-2013.html

More Revealing Figures

Are lovers on the same page this year? The CreditDonkey.com survey found a disconnect: Many partners don't always want what they get.

“While most Americans plan to stick to traditions – 65% will take their significant other to dinner, 38% will give chocolates, and 37% will give flowers – our survey suggests it may be time to consider a less predictable Valentine's Day gift,” says Charles Tran, founder of CreditDonkey.com.

What Americans plan to give for Valentine's Day, and what they hope to receive:



65% plan to give dinner, only 49% want to receive dinner

38% plan to give chocolates, only 30% want to receive chocolates

37% plan to give flowers, only 20% want to receive flowers

8% plan to give gift cards, 15% want to receive gift cards

7% plan to give electronics, 20% want to receive electronics

5% plan to give travel, 9% want to receive travel

Differences in gender:

15% of males plan to spend less this year, compared to nearly 23% of females who plan to spend less.

More males plan to give flowers (57% of males compared to 8% of female respondents).

More males plan to give jewelry (17% of males compared to 4% of female respondents).

More females plan to give clothes (13% of females compared to 6% of male respondents).

More females plan to give electronics (13% of females compared to 3% of male respondents).

More females plan to give gift cards (10% of females compared to 6% of male respondents).

For more survey findings, visit http://www.creditdonkey.com/valentines-day-2013.html

Ideas for Valentine's Day 2013:

Valentine Day's Gifts for Him: Nearly 1 in 3 males want to receive electronics for Valentine's Day

Valentine Day's Gifts for Her: Nearly 1 in 3 females want to receive jewelry for Valentine's Day

CreditDonkey.com surveyed 1,109 Americans, age 18 and over between January 15 and January 22, 2013. 58% plan to celebrate Valentine's Day. Results and analysis are based on the 647 Americans who plan to celebrate Valentine's Day.

