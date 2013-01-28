Sandy Robins to be Honored at Global Pet Expo 2013

Sandy Robins named the 2013 recipient of the prestigious annual “Excellence in Journalism and Outstanding Contributions to the Pet Industry Award.”

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) are pleased to announce award-winning pet lifestyle journalist, author and spokesperson Sandy Robins is the 2013 recipient of Global Pet Expo's annual “Excellence in Journalism and Outstanding Contributions to the Pet Industry Award”.

Robins will personally accept the award Thursday, February 21, 2013 in Orlando, Florida at The Purina® Media Reception at Global Pet Expo. This media-exclusive event is held in conjunction with Global Pet Expo, the pet industry's largest annual tradeshow, taking place February 20 – 22, 2013 at the Orange County Convention Center. Global Pet Expo attendees include independent pet product retailers, distributors and mass market buyers, media and other qualified individuals from the pet industry.

As one of the country's leading multi-media pet lifestyle experts and award-winning authors, Robins' work has been published in some of today's leading platforms such as MSNBC.com, Today.com and AOL's PawNation. She is a regular contributor to national publications like Modern Dog, Dog Fancy, Cat Fancy and other industry leaders like Pet Product News International magazine. From topics ranging from the newest, state-of-the-art surgical procedures to home décor trends, if it can improve the life of your pet, Robins is covering it.

“With such dedication to spreading life-enhancing information on behalf of pets, we couldn't be more confident and pleased with our decision to award Ms. Robins,” said Bob Vetere, President and CEO of APPA. “Her enthusiasm and passion for both pets and the journalism profession is what this award is all about and we're thrilled to honor her.”

While being a thorough journalist for groundbreaking pet trends, Robins is also a spokesperson for PETCO, a pet safety advisor for Toyota, and is often quoted in top publications such as Martha Stewart's Living magazine.

The annual “Excellence in Journalism and Outstanding Contributions to the Pet Industry Award” recognizes individuals in the media who have the power to influence millions of people and use this to positively promote the joys and benefits of pet ownership. Whether via print, broadcast or internet mediums, these distinguished members of the press produce stories that highlight responsible pet ownership and all the exciting services, products and activities that make spending time with our pets even more enjoyable. Past recipients include Jill Rappaport, Victoria Stilwell, Rachael Ray, Ellen DeGeneres, Dr. Marty Becker (Good Morning America/Vetstreet/Dr. Oz Show), Steve Dale (My Pet World/The Pet Minute), Gina Spadafori (author/Pet Connection) and Janice Brown (The Tails Pet Media Group).

