New Fiction Author Michael Allan Scott Twists Film Noir Techniques to Entertain Audiences

For Arizona author Michael Allan Scott writing is a passion, engaging readers with his alternative writing style.

Many people think of Hollywood when they hear the term “film noir.” Arizona-based fiction author, Michael Allan Scott, reinvigorates the term creating a new twist on the old cinema style for his mystery books, dubbing it "Noir Nouveau."

Hollywood's black & white “film noir” era inspires Scott's full-color Noir Nouveau —“cold dark nights, forsaken city streets, vistas of blissful angst and unholy pilgrimage. I have been there and known their inhabitants: deadly dames, drunken losers, dangerous hoods, crooked cops, dreamers of broken dreams, and flawed heroes" (1).

Michael Allan Scott's latest novel, Dark Side of Sunset Pointe, draws on the author's real life experiences as a commercial real estate professional, creating an authentic plot, full of twists and turns that keep you guessing.

“Lance Underphal was devastated by his wife's death. And now, the down and out crime-scene photographer can't let her go. He wakes up plagued by premonitions. Stumbling through dark vortexes of murderous intrigue, Lance comes to realize his visions will either drive him insane or lead to the capture of a killer—maybe both.” ~Dark Side of Sunset Pointe, on Amazon.com

Employing his alternative Noir Nouveau style, Scott exposes his characters' most intimate details to reveal the heart of his mystery stories. Scott commented, “I strive to expose crime for what it is, exploring all aspects of the human condition and the often bizarre reactions of people coping with crime's devastation.”

Scott recently commissioned a market-research study on mystery novel readers. The survey examined a cross-section of U.S. fiction readers, revealing their appetite for engaging mystery stories. “Like a good movie, I want readers visualizing the mystery, living in the characters' skins, savoring the story's twists and turns, keeping them guessing until the end,” Scott added.

Scott applies his more than 35 years of business experience to his new writing career. As a long-time commercial real estate professional, he understands the best way to attract prospects (in this case, readers) is give them better mystery stories than they expect.

"People love a good mystery. And in today's turbulent times, there's no shortage of raw material," stated Scott.

About Michael Allan Scott:

Born and raised at the edge of the high desert in Kingman, Arizona, Michael Allan Scott resides in Scottsdale with his wife, Cynthia, and their hundred-pound Doberman, Otto. His works include Dark Side of Sunset Pointe, available on Amazon.com, and Flight of the Tarantula Hawk, due to be released in 2013, with a third mystery novel, titled Grey Daze, in the works. His Lance Underphal Mystery novels contain strong language, violence and sex, and are rated “R”. For more information on Michael Allan Scott and his mystery novels, visit http://www.michaelallanscott.com.

