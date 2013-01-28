Valentine's in Prague: Funky fusion Hotel has the Key for True Romance

To celebrate its first year anniversary, fusion Hotel Prague has converted three rooms into special spaces for romance. Vintage decor, 24 hours breakfast included, and other surprises invite couples to spend memorable Valentine's moments in Prague.

fusion Hotel Prague has been redefining hospitality standards in the heart of one of the most beautiful cities in the world for over one year. Instead of simply offering accommodation to impetuous travelers, fusion Hotel opened up a space where guests are at the heart of the hospitality revolution. Already acclaimed for its cool, funky interiors, the hotel debuted three new themed rooms, in time for Valentine's, to inspire unforgettable moments and romance: Love fusion, Rock fusion and The Vintage Room.

fusion Hotel created themed spaces that will woo guests any time of the year, featuring unique interior design, defined by exciting and uplifting elements, such as:



bedside tables from crates and a headboard made of 100-year-old floor planks in The Vintage Room;

vinyl packaging decorating the walls in the fusion Rock room.

The rooms are large with exposed windows allowing guests to take in the view: the beautiful heart of Prague pulsing with potency just outside the hotel. And with the traditional celebration of love almost coinciding with its 1 year anniversary, the hotel opened these rooms as a celebration of love itself, as well as a celebration of its guests, who inspired the hotel's revolutionary hospitality concept.

A sophisticated urban experience, with spacious rooms for every budget, from backpackers sharing a room with like-minded people, up to luxury-craving posh and extravagant travelers, fusion Hotel boasts:

the only rotating bar in Prague;

a unique Czech restaurant Epopey with daily specialties;

a Shisha-smoking room for an added touch of eccentricity;

free WiFi all over the hotel;

Skype box for those who want to communicate long distance;

iTunes DJ in public areas;

Playroom with interactive games such X-box Kinect for networking activities;

and more facilities that ensure comfort and fun for every single guest.

fusion Hotel is also a great place for press conferences, company workshops or parties.

About fusion Hotel Prague:

fusion promotes an egalitarian hotel atmosphere, bringing together travelers on different budgets, all seeking value and a brand lifestyle buy-in. fusion is 'Cheap-Chic' or 'Budget-Boutique' and represents cool but practical design mantras. The hotel's food and beverage facilities represent a fusion of inspirations, creating an exciting and distinctive cross-cultural concept.

