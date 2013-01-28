Heights Farm Premium Pet Foods Announces New Franchises for 2013

After reporting year-on-year growth, Heights Farm Premium Pet Foods are pleased to announce that they will be launching franchises nationwide alongside their current premises in Bolton.

After reporting year-on-year growth, Heights Farm Premium Pet Foods are pleased to announce that they will be launching franchises nationwide alongside their current premises in Bolton.

‘With an ever increasing customer base and online store offering national next-day delivery, we're pleased to announce that we've planned the franchise launch for 2013,' says hypoallergenic dog food supplier Stephen Ward. ‘This year is going to be very exciting for us,'

Formed in May 2009, Heights Farm Premium Pet Foods was founded after Stephen's own dog was diagnosed with a severe food allergy.

‘Milo would be awake all night scratching until he bled, and constantly chewing his paws,' explains Stephen. ‘His ears and eyes became very red and his stomach was never settled.'

The 11.5 stone French Mastiff was prescribed a course of steroids, but Stephen recognised that such medication could potentially cause more long term damage to Milo's health.

‘It was when Milo was given a hypoallergenic dog food diet that his health changed dramatically,' says Stephen. ‘Within only a couple of weeks his health had improved 100% and this led to a personal fact-finding mission as to what exactly was involved in the production of standard, run-of-the-mill pet food.'

The results that Stephen learned as a result of his own research shocked him. ‘The cheaper end of the dog food market utilised colourants, animal meat waste and chemicals whilst the top end of the scale which included higher quality ingredients and less preservatives and chemicals was very expensive.'

From his research, Stephen sourced manufacturers of premium hypoallergenic dog food and developed the Heights Farm Pet Foods brand, supplying high quality, natural foods and treats which were then delivered locally to customers for free, seven days a week.

‘In some cases, our products work at around half the High Street price,' explains Stephen, supplier of wheat free dog food. ‘Of course pet owners are concerned about their animal's overall health, but value for money plays a large part too - if we can launch our service nationwide we can provide healthy, hypoallergenic products to pet owners around the country.'

The launch of the franchise network comes after the success of the pilot Chorley unit.

‘We launched the pilot in Chorley way back in September 2009 and it's grown very successfully since then,' explains Stephen. ‘The launch of our franchise network in 2013 is designed for either a husband and wife or a family member to be able to create a profitable business whilst being self-employed. Customers can already buy our wheat free dog food products nationwide, but with a franchisee in their area they can also have free delivery to their door.'

‘Having different franchises around the country will also provide an excellent level of customer service, as the staff running each unit will be very knowledgeable in regard to our product range and will be able to offer recommendations to new customers within their area. The franchisees will not only deeply care about your pets' health but they will also offer a personal and efficient doorstep delivery service which is very useful, especially for older pet owners or those in remote locations that perhaps don't have the transport to collect their wheat free dog food products themselves.'

Heights Farms Premium Pet Food offer extensive ranges of high quality wheat free dog food for puppies, adult and senior dogs and a separate line for kittens and cats.

‘It's worth considering that we care so much about our children getting all of the right nutritional requirements, but do we actually consider what may be going into the food for our family pets?

On reflection, there's no such thing as ‘cheap' pet food when their health can be compromised. Often signs that food ingredients could be harmful to your pet can be signs can be as small as a skin rash or a runny nose and eyes, but some animals react to harmful ingredients with serious epileptic fits. When we as owners make the wrong decisions, costly vet care is often the end result.'

Heights Farm Premium Pet Foods will be launching between 5-10 individual franchise units this year selling their range of high quality dog food, and may launch more in 2014.

‘Of course, our success in 2014 depends on our success in 2013,' says Stephen. ‘But I'd like to remind all of our customers or pet owners that are perhaps seeing signs in their pets that their food is not perhaps right, that even if a franchise unit does not open near you, you can still get advice from our team in Bolton by calling 01204 322 755 and you can order high quality dog food online from their website.

