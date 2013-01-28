NYC Design House Teams Up with Non-Profit to Help Low Income Americans Take Their Businesses Online

Fueled and the not-for-profit Workshop in Business Opportunities co-host a three-part social media webinar series

WIBO, a private non-profit organization that's committed to training underprivileged, minority Americans to be successful entrepreneurs, will host a series of webinars discussing social media marketing and branding. The webinar series will feature Ilan Nass, lead marketing strategist at Fueled, an iPhone app design and development firm based in New York.

The two organizations might seem to be strange bedfellows.

WIBO was founded in 1966 as an organization dedicated to helping the African-American community build greater economic power by teaching community members how to build a successful business. Since then, the organization has opened itself up to all minority communities, teaching them all aspects of owning a business, from writing a business plan to bookkeeping.

Fueled is a high tech startup in NYC's trendy SoHo area that creates award winning mobile applications and runs the Fueled Collective, an incubator-style shared office space for nacent startups.

The team at Fueled have agreed to offer the series to the not-for-profit organization free of charge, giving WIBO the opportunity to charge a reduced fee to attend the webinar.

The webinar series consists of three parts: A beginner level to help participants learn the basics of social media and pick the best social media options for their company, an intermediate level that discusses the strategies to attract new customers, to increase business sales, as well as to build influence and brand image through social platforms, and an advanced level that focuses on the analytic and measurement of the social media success.

“We're really happy that we get a chance to help,” says Ilan Nass, Lead Marketing Strategist at Fueled, and host of the webinar. "WIBO is an amazing organization that helps people help themselves. In my view, thats the best kind of aid you can give to someone."

Nass, who has been working in technology for over 12 years, and founded his own digital marketing consultancy firm now advises Fueled on their digital marketing efforts.

Each webinar will last two-hour long including a 30-minute Q&A session, which will be live. The participants will be charged a fee for each class or all three. Below are details for the series:

DATES: January. 29 (Beginner), January. 31 (Intermediate), February. 4 (Advanced)

TIMES: 6pm to 8pm EST

LOCATION: Comfort of your own home or office

COST: $75 for entire series, $60 for two sessions & $35 for each individual session

To register, visit https://gbu90654.infusionsoft.com/app/page/ef2808e5ba91ddefc7172142684a4af7

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367127.htm