USG Launches New Line of Innovative Self-Leveling Underlayments

Offering includes first self-leveling underlayment to reduce carbon footprint

USG Corporation USG, a leading building products company, today introduced an exciting new line of self-leveling underlayments under the well-known and trusted DUROCK® brand.

USG's diverse line of self-leveling underlayments is led by a breakthrough innovation in cement technology with DUROCK™ ECOCAP™ Self-Leveling Underlayment. It also includes outstanding Portland cement and calcium aluminate cement-based self-leveling underlayments: DUROCK™ ULTRACAP™ Self-Leveling Underlayment and DUROCK™ SPEED™ Self-Leveling Underlayment. Additionally, USG offers low-prep products like DUROCK™ QUIK-TOP™ Self-Leveling Underlayment and Multi-Use. The product line is rounded out with the revolutionary DUROCK Floor Patch Fast Finish, which delivers a smoother application and higher yield.

DUROCK EcoCap™ Self-Leveling Underlayment

With high recycled content, low embodied energy, and a low carbon footprint, USG's DUROCK ECOCAP™ Self-Leveling Underlayment utilizes an all new proprietary geopolymer technology.

EcoCap™ is the industry's first self-leveling underlayment to offer a significant reduction in several environmental impacts, including a reduced carbon footprint of 50 percent and reduced embodied energy of 45 percent when compared to Portland cement-based or calcium aluminate cement-based underlayment products (data based on in-house LCA studies of 1,000 SF of ¼” thick self-leveling underlayments).

Achieving compressive strengths of 4,500 psi in 28 days, ECOCAP™ features fast drying and quick setting properties, allowing foot traffic within two hours and installation of moisture insensitive tile within four hours. Other floor covering products can be installed after 16 hours.

“We are very excited to introduce a highly sustainable self-leveling underlayment option to the industry,” says Phil Ciesiulka, director, business development, at USG. “ECOCAP™ is a great environmentally-sustainable option and offers low-shrinkage, superior bond to the substrate, and excellent thermal stability, leading to a better, more crack-resistant underlayment. ECOCAP™ is self-drying and can be covered quickly, allowing the contractor to quickly get on and off the job.”

ECOCAP™ also uses up to 50 percent less water compared to other Portland cement and calcium aluminate-based products currently in the market. These attributes are not only better for the environment, but also contribute toward the 2030 Challenge, a benchmarking system for the architectural and engineering community which compares each building design against the carbon footprint of similar buildings.

DUROCK Speed™ Self-Leveling Underlayment

Ideal for use over concrete, USG's DUROCK Speed™ Self-Leveling Underlayment is a high-strength product that can be covered quickly due to its self-drying formulation. With a smooth, crack-resistant surface and its fast application and setting process, this underlayment allows for final floor covering in as little as four hours for moisture-insensitive tile and 16 hours for other flooring.

DUROCK ULTRACAP™ Self-Leveling Underlayment

As a high-strength Portland cement-based underlayment, USG's DUROCK ULTRACAP™ Self-Leveling Underlayment is ideal for interior use over concrete. With compressive strengths at a minimum of 5,000 psi, DUROCK ULTRACAP™ meets the requirements of ASTM F-710 “Standard Practice for Preparing Concrete Floors to Receive Resilient Flooring.” The fast-setting and application process also allows for return of light trade traffic within 24 hours.

DUROCK Fast Finish Floor Patch

Offering 20 percent greater coverage than the market leader, USG's DUROCK Fast Finish Floor Patch is an innovative, trowelable, cementitious floor patch that can be used on most interior floors including concrete, wood subfloors, and tile. Incredibly smooth and easy to work with, this floor patch also makes for an easy, low-prep application process.

“Our new line of self-leveling underlayments plays a major part in the expanding portfolio of USG Tile & Flooring Installation Solutions,” says Ciesiulka. “USG will continue to innovate using this new and exciting geopolymer technology in other products customers want and need.”

For information about USG's self-leveling underlayments, or any of USG's products, please visit http://www.USG.com.

USG Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of high-performance building systems through its United States Gypsum Company, USG Interiors, LLC, L&W Supply Corporation and other subsidiaries. Headquartered in Chicago, USG worldwide operations serve the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets. USG's wall, ceiling, flooring and roofing products provide leading-edge building solutions for customers, while L&W Supply branch locations efficiently stock and deliver building materials nationwide. For additional information, visit http://www.usg.com.

