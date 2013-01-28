$200 Discounts on Airline Tickets Offered by GlobaLinks Learning Abroad for Study Abroad Programs in London and Spain in Fall 2013

GlobaLinks Learning Abroad is using this limited-time discount on flights booked through STA Travel for students wanting to study abroad in London (England), and Barcelona, Madrid, Salamanca, and Sevilla (Spain)

GlobaLinks Learning Abroad, a leading provider of study abroad programs across the globe promoting academic, cultural, personal, professional, and social discovery, today announced a limited-time offer of $200 discounts on airline tickets booked through STA Travel Inc. for its study abroad programs in London and Spain.

“Sometimes travel costs are a major barrier in a student's dream to study abroad, so we want to ease this burden with $200 discounts on flights for our fall 2013 London and Spain study abroad programs,” said Cynthia Banks, Executive Director and CEO of GlobaLinks Learning Abroad. “With this special offer, students can choose from semester and year-abroad programs at nine different universities in two of the most popular study abroad destinations in the world.”

Eligible programs include:

London, England:



Kingston University

Queen Mary, University of London

Barcelona, Spain:

Madrid, Spain:



Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

University of Barcelona

Nebrija University

Universidad Complutense de Madrid

Salamanca, Spain:



University of Salamanca

Sevilla, Spain:



Pablo de Olavide University

University of Sevilla

“This $200 discount allows more students to get to these wonderful programs and destinations for less,” Banks said. “It is another layer of benefit on top of our personalized program counseling, in-country support services, and unique Discovery model, which enables our participants to tailor their time studying abroad in Spain and London to meet their individual goals.”

For more information, visit the “Fly Away to some of the best spots in Europe” page at GlobaLinksAbroad.org.

About GlobaLinks Learning Abroad:

GlobaLinks Learning Abroad is a leading provider of education abroad and internship programs for college-level students in destinations across the globe. Students from more than 800 universities and colleges across North America choose to study and intern with GlobaLinks Learning Abroad each year in destinations in the Pacific Region (Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji), in Asia (Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand), and Europe (Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Greece, Scotland, Spain, Wales, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands.) Since it was founded in 1990, GlobaLinks Learning Abroad has sent more than 26,000 students on educational programs worldwide. For more information, visit GlobaLinksAbroad.org.

