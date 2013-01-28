Protect Your Bubble Takes a Look at Apple's iPhone 6 Rumors

Gadget insurance brand shares buzz on the sixth generation smartphone

Less than one year from the launch of Apple's iPhone 5, rumors of the sixth generation iPhone are already circulating. Gadget insurance brand, Protect Your Bubble, takes a look at the rumors that abound on iPhone 6 (Source: International Business Times).

Size –Contradicting rumors circulate on whether the screen size will be bigger or smaller. Right now, there's too much gainsay chatter to make an accurate prediction.

Technology – Many believe that Apple will release two phones in 2013, both of which will likely come with Touch-On-Display. This new technology will hopefully fix the screen functionality glitches that many iPhone 5 owners are complaining about.

Quantity – According to reports, Apple expected to increase unit shipments by almost 50 percent. Taking them from 20 million in 2012, to 37 million in 2013 is quite a jump, but the potential for an improved device is promising.

Although there are still many more details still to come, the iPhone 6 sounds like a more improved version of the fifth generation device and a good investment for those who haven't purchased the iPhone 5. As with most new tech releases, these devices can be targets for theft. Before investing in this pricy gadget, consumers should consider smartphone insurance. ProtectYourBubble.com offers smartphone insurance and coverage includes loss, theft, accidents and damage and provides replacement devices in 24 hours. For more information, visit ProtectYourBubble.com.

