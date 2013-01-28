WorthPoint Offers Complimentary Appraisal Services at the Original Miami Beach Antique Show

WorthPoint will be holding special appraisal hours for the Miami Beach Police Force to show its appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

WorthPoint, the leading resource for researching and valuing art, antiques and collectibles, will be providing complimentary on-site item valuations by antiques and collectibles experts, known as “Worthologists,” at the 52nd Annual Miami Beach Antique Show (OMBAS).

Because of last year's success, WorthPoint extended appraisals to an extra day in Hall D, Saturday and Sunday; from noon to 5 p.m. Attendees can bring one item each for valuation, as well as pre-register their item to be valued first.

In addition, WorthPoint will be hosting special appraisal hours for the Miami Beach Police Department to show its appreciation for all of the hard work and dedication exhibited by the police force to the exhibitors and attendees at the annual antique show. The appraisal hours will be Friday, Feb.1 from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We are happy to be able to host special appraisal hours for Miami Beach's finest,” says Will Seippel, founder and CEO of WorthPoint. “This is my fourth year at this show and the commitment and professionalism of these men and women is the best I have ever seen and WorthPoint wants to take the time to show our appreciation by supplying our services in return as a way to say thank you to them.”

WorthPoint Corporation is the leading sponsor of the OMBAS, best known as the world's largest indoor antique show, for the second consecutive year. The show will be held this Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2013.

About WorthPoint:

Founded in 2007, WorthPoint Corporation is an international, online information and financial company that has quickly become one of the world's leading resources for researching art, antiques and collectibles. The WorthPoint Corporation suite of offerings consists of WorthPoint.com, a vast database of sales records and images for 130+ million items that have been aggregated from virtual marketplaces and leading auction houses; MarksandLibrary.com, an online resource for investigating makers' marks as well as accessing a library of virtual books from leading publishers on a wide range of collecting topics; and GoAntiques.com, the leading online marketplace for buying and selling antiques, art and vintage collectibles. WorthPoint also offers an iOS application available on an iPhone/iPad, allowing users to access data and information “on the go”. The company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia. and Dublin, Ohio.

