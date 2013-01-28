America's Taco Shop Expands, Plans Future Growth

Arizona-based Concept Expands into Three New Markets

America's Taco Shop is growing throughout the country with new locations opening in Bethesda, Md., Lake Forest, Calif., Corpus Christi, Texas and inside terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. In late 2012, America's Taco Shop announced a partnership through Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Kahala, a franchise development company. Led by the vision of entrepreneurial industry leaders and an experienced support team, Kahala has spent more than two decades building a company that allows its franchisees independence through interdependence.

“It is important to us to keep our product authentic and Kahala has allowed us to do that,” says Terry Bortin, co-founder of America's Taco Shop with his wife America Corrales-Bortin. “We are excited for the growth that comes with the franchise concept. Sharing America's mother's quality recipes with the entire country has always been a dream of ours.”

Started in 2008 by the Bortin's, this fast-casual concept specializes in authentic carne asada and al pastor, which is used in their tacos, burritos, tortas and more. America's Taco Shop has been dubbed “the home of the greatest carne asada” through many accolades in the Phoenix market including 20 Favorite Places for Tacos, 2011 Five Favorite Mexican Restaurants, Best Phoenix Mexican Food, Top 10 Mexican Restaurants, Best Sandwiches, Best New Restaurants, 2009 Best BBQ, Best Carne Asada, and more. Most recently, America's Taco Shop was featured as one of the hot new concepts in Nation's Restaurant News' 2013 Top 50 Breakout Brands roundup.

America Corrales-Bortin grew up in the city of Culiacán in Sinaloa, Mexico. As a young child she would watch her mother prepare the dishes that became the recipes at America's Taco Shop. After years of cooking authentic meals for her family and friends, America and her husband decided to open their first location in Phoenix 2008.

Visit http://www.americastacoshop.com for more information and follow them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/americastacoshop. For franchising opportunities call 855-55-CARNE (855-552-2763).

About America's Taco Shop:

