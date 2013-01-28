Burns Engineering Announces New Catalog for Surface Temperature Sensors

Burns Series B Surface Sensors are Designed for a Variety of Temperature Measurements Applications When an Immersion Sensor Just Won't Work. Available in RTD and Thermocouple Models and Multiple Designs to Fit Most Common Applications.

Burns Engineering's Series B Surface Sensors are available in RTD and Thermocouple models. This family of sensors offers designs for various installation situations when an immersion sensor is an unacceptable approach, yet temperature measurement is required. The installation of the Series B is highly flexible - most models can be epoxied, clamped, bolted or taped in place, allowing for measurement almost anywhere.

Sensor styles include single and dual, 3 or 4 wire RTDs, and grounded or ungrounded thermocouples. Cable and Head Mount designs are available. The temperature range is from -50C to 200C.

As time response is typically an important performance parameter, Burns also offers a Technical Paper describing the test methodology used to establish time response values for the Series B Sensors.

Review all the Series B designs and specifications.

ABOUT BURNS ENGINEERING:

Since 1960, Burns Engineering has been an industry leader in the design and manufacture of temperature measurement products for the Process, OEM and Metrology industries. Products include RTDs, Secondary SPRTs, Thermocouples, Thermowells, Transmitters and NVLAP® Accredited Calibrations (Lab Code 200706-0). Learn more about Burns Engineering at http://www.burnsengineering.com or contact directly at 800-328-3871.

