Sirius to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate New Facility and Continued Support of the San Antonio Community

Event commemorates Sirius' move to the new facility, the company's continued support of the San Antonio community, and its growth across the U.S.

Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., and The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 29th to celebrate the opening of Sirius' new corporate office. The event will take place at the company's new Airport Center facility – located at 10100 Reunion Place, Suite 500 – at 10:00AM, and commemorates Sirius' move to the new facility, the company's continued support of the San Antonio community, and its growth across the U.S. Trinity University President Dennis Ahlburg and St. Mary's University President Tom Mengler will be among the honored guests, and City Manager Sheryl Sculley and Judge Nelson Wolff will speak at the event. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia will give the blessing.

Sirius has called San Antonio home since it was founded by Executive Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer Harvey Najim as Star Data Systems in 1980. Over the past three decades, the company has grown to become one of the largest IT solution providers in the U.S. with approximately $1.3 billion in annual revenue, over 1,160 employees and more than 14,000 clients nationwide. Despite challenges in the national economy, Sirius increased their San Antonio employment by 58% since 2008; currently employing 244 people locally and contributing almost $23 million in 2012 to the San Antonio economy through annual payroll.

The new location is also the home of Sirius' state of the art IT center – the nerve center for 32 Sirius offices nationwide. In addition to housing the company's main IT equipment, the center also provides backup and recovery equipment that ensures Sirius business critical machines and applications remain operational in the event of a power outage.

“It's exciting to see our business continue to grow and prosper, even in these tough economic conditions,” said Sirius President and CEO Joe Mertens. “We believe this is a strong reflection of our goal to attract and develop the best talent in our industry and support the San Antonio community. Each employee is essential to our success as a company.”

Sirius and its employees also value giving back to the community by donating both time and money to organizations such as the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and the San Antonio Food Bank. Over the past two years, Sirius employees have donated over half a million dollars to the United Way through annual fundraising efforts. Sirius' Executive Chairman Harvey Najim, and the Harvey E. Najim Family Foundation (founded in 2006), have also disbursed approximately $41 million in grants and pledges to help children's organizations in the greater San Antonio area since 2007. Sirius also held a food drive last week to collect donations that will be presented to the Food Bank at the event.

In addition to the ribbon cutting ceremony, Sirius will also host an open house for employees and their families. The employee event will feature the new facility workspaces, data center and Sirius' community support.

