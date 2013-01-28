MaintenanceNet Named as Finalist in 2013 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in Technology Partner of the Year Category

Service Annuity Solutions Innovator Slated for Gold, Silver or Bronze Designation at 7th Annual Awards Presentation on February 25 in Las Vegas

MaintenanceNet, Inc., the leading provider of service annuity solutions, was named a finalist today for the seventh annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program. Judges selected MaintenanceNet in the category of “Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year” on the basis of its Service360 Auto Quote service revenue automation solution, which doubled service renewal rates for a leading networking manufacturer in 2012.

Auto Quote automates the time-consuming administrative tasks of creating and delivering service renewal quotes to customers and ensures that sales organizations can quickly close “low-dollar” service sales, thereby capturing up to 100 percent of the service revenue opportunity available to them.

“This is our second consecutive year to earn recognition from the Stevie Awards for our sales automation solution, and we couldn't be more proud of the results we've achieved with this particular customer deployment, particularly in the areas of data enrichment, partner enablement and revenue gains,” said Kelly Crothers, vice president of marketing for MaintenanceNet.

MaintenanceNet provides significant business value to manufacturers and channel partners by uncovering and generating qualified leads through its data management services and then automating the delivery of new sales opportunities in the form of pre-built quote notifications to the market. By granting its customers unlimited visibility into their service renewal opportunities, MaintenanceNet nurtures the renewal cycle so that manufacturers can quickly and easily provide channel partners with highly qualified leads that they can immediately act upon.

Awards Gala Slated for February 25

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards. The final results will be announced during a gala banquet on Monday, February 25 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 100 members of several specialized judging committees will determine Stevie Award placements from among the finalists during final judging, to take place January 28 - February 8.

About MaintenanceNet

MaintenanceNet empowers the world's leading manufacturers and their channel partners to expand the scope and success of their service sales initiatives. The company has delivered billions of dollars in service revenues, while also improving overall customer satisfaction and retention for the businesses it serves. The key to MaintenanceNet's success is its proficiency in turning incomplete or inaccurate customer data into actionable business intelligence that drives revenue and profits for manufacturers. MaintenanceNet's Service360 cloud-based platform and Auto Quote solution expedites and automates sales processes, and provides a channel-friendly approach to service quoting, ordering and renewing. For more information, visit http://www.maintenancenet.com or call 866-699-7212.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in four programs: The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about The Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 7th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include the BusinessTalkRadio Network and ValueSelling Associates.

