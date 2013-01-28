NEF CyberLearning Offers a Unique Training Opportunity for Midwest Region

The National Education Foundation Cyberlearning offers the US Midwest region a unique training opportunity through its Business Training Program. This program will utilize top-rated Web-based online courses and live teachers to provide anywhere, anytime training in all areas of IT, Business and Management.

The national economy affected each region of the nation in different variables. For most states in the Midwest they face an uphill battle as the US economy continues to rebound. Most states in this region, according to the U.S. Census Bureau still fall below the U.S. poverty rate. This rate becomes a factor when businesses are recruiting talent and seeking workers with 21st century skills. As the region contemplates the next steps on how to effectively compete in the national and global economy, a cost effect training platform will aid in the forward progression.

The National Education Foundation understands the plight of the Midwest and has implemented a Business Training Program. This program will utilize top-rated Web-based online courses and live teachers to provide anywhere, anytime training in all areas of IT, Business and Management. The employees will also receive certificates from the State University of New York (http://www.nefuniversity.org ). Dr. Appu Kuttan, Chairman of the National Education Foundation (NEF) CyberLearning, the national nonprofit leaders in bridging the academic and job skills divides in the nation's schools and communities believes this program is an important national initiative to provide a Cyberlearning Employee Training to businesses and non-profits at 80% below the market cost.

NEF will deploy the funds received from corporations to set up world-class K-12 Cyber-learning academies in the schools chosen by the corporations. Thus schools receive free top-rated individualized courses in STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, Math) as well as English, Social studies, SAT/ACT, IT, Business and Management. See http://www.cyberlearning.org.

This is a real win-win-win program. The corporations and businesses save 80% of their training costs, and receive enormous community recognition and corporate social responsibility credits. The schools get free world-class STEM+ academies. The communities benefit from the better skilled students and workers.

NEF Chairman Dr. Kuttan noted that, "according to the U.S. Labor Department, US has 3 million jobs looking for people. An obvious solution is to provide high-quality, affordable job skills training to a million employees, the goal of the NEF project.” Former President Bill Clinton commended Dr. Kuttan for empowering tomorrow's leaders, stating, “I salute you for your ongoing commitment for creating a better and stronger America."

To sign up for the program or for additional information, contact Tamara Stephens at 703-823-9999 or tstephens(at)nefuniversity(dot)org . To view NEF's course offerings, see NEF's course catalog containing 5,500 courses grouped into 65 course packages at http://www.nefuniversity.org/catalog.

About NEF CyberLearning

The National Education Foundation (NEF) is the national non-profit leader in bridging the academic and job skills divides through Web-based digital education with/without live teachers. CyberLearning, a major project of NEF, provides IT, business, management, digital literacy, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), English, social studies, and test prep education to millions of disadvantaged students and adults across the nation.

