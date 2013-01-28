PAACT Announces the Prostate Cancer 101 Event as Part of Their 2013 Event Calendar

PAACT Announces Its Second 2013 Event Geared Toward Becoming More Informed About Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer charity Patient Advocates for Advanced Cancer Treatments (PAACT) announced that it will be holding its second event of the year on Tuesday, February 5 at 7 p.m., at the Gilda's Club in Grand Rapids.

Speaker Dr. Chris Whelan will discuss must-know information about prostate cancer during his presentation titled "Prostate Cancer 101." The presentation will help patients and their families understand what they can expect from their prostate cancer diagnosis.

The Gilda's Club is a resource for cancer patients that offers free support meetings for patients, families of patients and family members who have lost a loved one to cancer. PAACT regularly schedules events at the Gilda's Club to work together with the organization to give prostate cancer patients a place to find support. Both organizations encourage the community to donate to prostate cancer research and support similar causes.

For more information about PAACT, visit http://paactusa.org/home. Visit http://www.gildasclubgr.org/ for more details about Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

About PAACT:

PAACT is a cancer charity that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The organization has been helping men cope with living with prostate cancer and treatment side effects for decades. PAACT has a mission to connect people who have prostate cancer and their families with medical professionals and other people dealing with the same issues to make a grave prognosis more bearable. CHOICES, a prostate cancer newsletter, is released by the organization to keep patients informed about the latest news on prostate cancer research and support options.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360348.htm