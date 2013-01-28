Direct Connect Auto Transport Now Providing Instant Quotes on AllCollectorCars.com

Direct Connect Auto has begun providing collector car shoppers on AllCollectorCars.com with online functionality that lets visitors enter their destination information and get an instant auto shipping quote for any vehicle listed for sale on that website.

As part of its strategy to increase its online profile, Direct Connect Auto Transport has put an emphasis on strengthening its relationships with other popular automotive companies and related websites. Recently, Direct Connect Auto Transport has forged one such partnership with AllCollectorCars.com, providing the website with helpful instant quote solutions. AllCollectorCars.com is a classic and vintage vehicle sales site, and Direct Connect Auto has provided it with an additional online functionality that lets visitors enter their information and get an instant auto shipping quote for any vehicle listed for sale on that website. This allows classic car enthusiasts to get a more accurate idea of the expenses associated with buying any given vehicle, and allows them to budget with greater precision.

The widget offers this functionality while respecting the visitor's privacy - the only information it requires is the destination zip code. When the zip code has been entered, the widget displays the shipping estimate right on the page, without opening any new tabs. This ease and convenience allows for much faster comparison shopping of vehicles that may be scattered around the country and may be hiding potentially high shipping costs under their shiny paint.

Along with a shipping quote, the instant auto transport quote widget also displays a link to a custom landing page on DirectConnectAuto.com that gives visitors additional information, and allows them to tweak the numbers that went into generating the quote estimate. Visitors can use this tool to select dates and times and schedule auto transport for a classic car right on the Web with only a few clicks. Now, every customer of AllCollectorCars.com can buy their favorite classic car and have it too.

About Direct Connect Automobile Transport

Direct Connect Auto Transport is a major car shipping company and one of America's premier carriers, specializing in corporate relocation and consumer-oriented vehicle shipping, who can not only move cars but also motorcycles and water craft. the company also handles overseas automobile transport services, and has a record of safety and low prices. Direct Connect Auto Transport is versatile when it comes to working with the client's budget and providing different tiers of protection, by fielding not only regular open auto carriers but also flatbed trucks and fully-enclosed trailers. Direct Connect is the go-to car delivery company for individuals and businesses purchasing cars on the Internet.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358915.htm