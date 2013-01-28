Balls of Steel and OriginalBOS Form a New Partnership

OriginalBOS – Balls of Steel Whiskey Drink Chillers

OriginalBOS (http://www.originalBOS.com) and Balls of Steel are proud to announce a new partnership for the New Year in our efforts to fight testicular cancer and find a cure.

OriginalBOS (http://www.originalbos.com) was founded on the idea of putting people before profits and “creating products that matter” namely through its efforts to further testicular cancer research with its flagship product, Balls of Steel. Balls of Steel are specially designed whiskey drink chillers from OriginalBOS, LLC (http://www.originalbos.com) that perfectly chill low volume beverages without dilution or flavor alterations. Along with Balls of Steel's incredible functionality, the company stands for and serves a much larger purpose. OriginalBOS donates 15% of all profits to testicular cancer research. However, that is just the surface of its interactions in the cancer community.

OriginalBOS (http://www.originalbos.com) approaches testicular cancer research and the testicular cancer community by strategically partnering with organizations such as the MD Anderson Cancer Center, which is the leader in testicular cancer research. OriginalBOS is very excited to announce a new partnership with the Testicular Cancer Society. OriginalBOS will be part of upcoming events such as, founder and survivor Mike Craycraft's survivors anniversary Mt. Kilimanjaro climb. These partnerships are formed in order to maximize and leverage the power and effect of the donated proceeds from Balls of Steel sales. Apart from cancer research OriginalBOS strives to be a positive impact in creating strong community support for sufferers, survivors, and their families.

The passion OriginalBOS (http://www.originalbos.com) maintains to help fund and support testicular cancer communities is derived from founders Grant Vollmer and Matthew Geddie's life experience. Each has felt firsthand the pain and apprehension associated with friends and family battling cancer and cancer scares. They state that, “We believe a cure for testicular cancer can be found. We hope to be a catalyst to one of the greatest medical innovations in history – saving millions, and not being too late to save people like our friend Tim Caldwell, whose incredible legacy and story will inspire many and will help drive forward cancer research and the need for strong support communities.”

OriginalBOS looks to rapidly grow physical distribution in 2013 and strategically use it's new partnership with the Testicular Cancer Society to gather impact those effected by Testicular Cancer. Customer and partners alike and purchase and enjoy a great product, Balls of Steel from a great company. Balls of Steel are available for immediate purchase at http://www.originalbos.com.

For more info and press related matters contact OriginalBOS at support(at)originalbos.com.

